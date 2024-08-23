What is vegetation management?

When North America suffered its largest blackout (link resides outside ibm.com), it cost upwards of USD 6 billion and left 50 million people without power for up to two days. What caused the blackout? Overgrown trees that came into contact with a power line.

Beyond causing blackouts, overgrown vegetation can also cause soil erosion and water quality problems, disrupting both our economy and the environment.

Vegetation management aims to mitigate these risks. But what exactly does vegetation management (link resides outside ibm.com) mean? It involves promoting desirable, stable and low-growing plant communities by using environmentally sound and cost-effective control methods.

In this blog, we’ll explore the importance of vegetation management, its impact on multiple industries, the challenges it presents and how technology can streamline this manual and laborious process.