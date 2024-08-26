What is composting?

Composting is done through a controlled, aerobic (oxygen required) process that encourages natural decomposition of organic solid wastes. This process can be sped up by building an ideal environment for bacteria, fungi, worms and other decomposition organisms.

Composting is a viable way to divert organic material out of the waste stream. There are many ways to compost, such as vermicomposting and hot composting. There area also many locations where composting takes place, including commercial composting facilities, municipal composting facilities and at-home composting, which, as the name suggests, takes place at private homes.

The matter resulting from composting is crumbly like fresh soil and can be used in gardening, landscaping, horticulture and agriculture to encourage plant growth.