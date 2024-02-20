What is a circular economy?

The circular economy is a key driver of sustainability. The United Nations has highlighted the role of circularity in achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). And many governments, policymakers and organizations around the world are exploring its potential to address global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, disruption from material extraction and other environmental issues.

For example, research has found the extraction and processing of natural resources contribute to half of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions and over 90% of biodiversity loss and water stress around the Earth.1 By keeping resources in use for longer, a circular economy reduces the need for new resource extraction, which helps to conserve natural resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To this end, a study from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a leading advocate for the circular economy, found that adopting the alternative economic model could cut Europe's carbon dioxide emissions in half.2 Additionally, it can create economic opportunities and generate value for businesses and society. Research suggests the circular economy could create USD 4.5 trillion in new economic output.3