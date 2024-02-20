What is a circular economy?

Published: 29 February 2024
Contributors: Amanda McGrath, Alexandra Jonker
The circular economy is an economic model that aims to eliminate waste and promote sustainability through reuse and resource efficiency. Through sharing, repairing, refurbishment, remanufacturing and recycling, this model creates a closed-loop system that minimizes the amount of resources used. It also reduces the creation of waste, pollution and carbon emissions—a leading cause of climate change.
In a traditional linear economy, raw materials are extracted from the natural environment and transformed into products, which are used and then discarded as waste. This model relies on the continuous extraction of finite resources, which leads to environmental degradation and resource depletion. A circular economy aims to replace this “take-make-waste” pattern with a more sustainable economic system that minimizes waste and keeps products and resources in use for as long as possible. It is underpinned by the transition to renewable energy, as well as efforts to regenerate natural resources, protect the environment and support human health and well-being.
The circular economy is a key driver of sustainability. The United Nations has highlighted the role of circularity in achieving its Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). And many governments, policymakers and organizations around the world are exploring its potential to address global challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, disruption from material extraction and other environmental issues.
For example, research has found the extraction and processing of natural resources contribute to half of the world's total greenhouse gas emissions and over 90% of biodiversity loss and water stress around the Earth.1 By keeping resources in use for longer, a circular economy reduces the need for new resource extraction, which helps to conserve natural resources and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. To this end, a study from the Ellen MacArthur Foundation, a leading advocate for the circular economy, found that adopting the alternative economic model could cut Europe's carbon dioxide emissions in half.2 Additionally, it can create economic opportunities and generate value for businesses and society. Research suggests the circular economy could create USD 4.5 trillion in new economic output.3
A circular economy works by creating closed-loop systems where waste is minimized, resources are conserved and natural systems are regenerated. Strategies used to achieve this include:
Organizations, industries and individuals are adopting circular solutions in a variety of ways. Some case studies of how it is being integrated into businesses and society include:
The transition to renewable energy sources, such as wind, solar and hydroelectric power, supports the circular economy by reducing dependence on finite resources such as fossil fuels. Using regenerative, renewable resources to power day-to-day operations can reduce negative environmental impact, waste streams and overall material use. Renewable energy is also essential to applying circular economy principles to supply chain logistics, since it can impact choices around suppliers and transportation.
Instead of disposing of electronics as they break or wear out, more companies are trying to redesign them to be modular and easy to repair. This means that instead of replacing an entire device, users can replace just the faulty part, significantly extending the product's lifespan. Some companies are also embracing the idea of refurbishing and remanufacturing their technology products. This process involves taking back used products, restoring them to good condition and reselling them, often with a warranty.
Car-sharing and home-sharing services promote the efficient use of resources by enabling people to share assets rather than owning them individually, or to loan them out on a temporary basis so that they are utilized more often. This reduces the overall demand for manufacturing new products and encourages more sustainable consumption patterns and partnerships.
Retail outlets that operate on a zero-waste principle allow customers to bring their own containers, reducing packaging waste and promoting the reuse of materials. Other companies aim to eliminate plastic pollution by offering consumer products in reusable packaging. Customers return empty containers, which are then cleaned and reused, reducing the need for single-use packaging. In other cases, they may swap plastic packaging for biodegradable materials (such as bioplastics made from plant-based materials that decompose naturally). This cradle-to-cradle design approach—meaning it creates a continuous cycle between human use and nature—can reduce the volume of waste in landfills.
Companies are increasingly shifting from a “sell and forget” model to one that sees the entire product lifecycle. This includes exploring leasing models or offering “product-as-a-service,” where consumers pay for the service a product provides, rather than owning the product itself.
Many fashion brands are adopting circular business models, such as renting clothes or using fewer virgin materials and more recycled inputs in their products. Some companies encourage customers to return old clothes for recycling or resale. This approach reduces waste and the demand for new raw materials, supporting a more sustainable fashion industry.
Building more sustainable food systems involves tackling food waste. Research suggests 1.18 billion tonnes of food produced for human consumption is lost or wasted every year.4 In Japan, for example, the government has implemented a Food Recycling Law, which promotes the use of food waste as compostable animal feed and fertilizer. Elsewhere, companies are using food waste to create new products, such as turning coffee grounds into biofuels, using fruit peels to make natural dyes or using unsold or unused bread from bakeries and sandwich makers to brew beer.
A circular economy approach can benefit businesses in several ways, including:
Sustainable technology solutions can help track and manage resources, enable new business strategies and create efficiencies in production and distribution processes. Innovations in digital technology help companies track and optimize resource use in their value chains and consumers to make sustainable choices.
For example, Internet of Things (IoT) devices can provide real-time data about product use and condition. This makes predictive maintenance easier and allows product-as-a-service models. Artificial Intelligence (AI) can enhance resource efficiency in manufacturing and supply chains, while blockchain technology can enable transparent and secure tracking of materials and products throughout their lifecycle, promoting traceability and accountability.
Renewable energy technologies are essential for decarbonization and reducing greenhouse gas emissions. Digital platforms, such as online marketplaces and resource-sharing services, can facilitate the exchange of goods and services, promoting reuse and reducing waste. And 3D printing technology can support localized production, reducing transportation and logistics costs and waste.
Policymakers are supporting a circular economy transition with policies that offer incentives for companies to adopt sustainable practices and new business models. They are also implementing ways to penalize wasteful behaviors, as well as fund research into sustainable solutions. For example, the European Union’s Circular Economy Action Plan, part of the European Commission’s Green Deal, outlines measures to make sustainable products the norm in the EU. It also includes strategies to reduce waste and increase recycling rates. Other countries, including China, Japan and the Netherlands, have developed their own national circular economy policies that seek to stimulate economic growth, improve resource efficiency, regenerate natural environments and reduce environmental impacts.
Apply the power of artificial intelligence (AI) and the speed of automation to improve supply chain management, resiliency and sustainability.
Accurately calculate and report GHG emissions, uncover insights and track progress towards decarbonization goals with GHG emissions management software.
Deliver the perfect order with a complete omnichannel order fulfillment solution built for sustainability.
How countries, communities and corporations are reducing the impact of human and business activities on the environment.
Net zero is the point at which greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere are balanced by an equivalent amount removed from the atmosphere.
Sustainability in business refers to a company's strategy and actions to eliminate the adverse environmental and social impacts caused by business operations.
Scope 3 emissions are a category of greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions originating from business operations by sources that are not directly owned or controlled by an organization.
The triple bottom line (TBL) is a sustainability framework that revolves around the three P’s: people, planet and profit.
Supply chain optimization makes use of technology and resources to maximize efficiency and performance in a supply network.
IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite is an AI-based optimization and automation solution. Designed for organizations struggling to solve supply chain disruptions through traditional transformation, the suite facilitates supply network resiliency and sustainability, increases agility and accelerates time-to-value through actionable insights, smarter workflows and intelligent automation.
1 Facts and Figures (link resides outside ibm.com), United Nations, January 2024
2 Towards a circular economy: Business rationale for an accelerated transition (link resides outside ibm.com), Ellen MacArthur Foundation, November 2015
3 Waste to Wealth (link resides outside ibm.com), Accenture, September 2015
4 5 facts about food waste and hunger (link resides outside ibm.com), World Food Programme, June 2020