What is a sustainability report?

The practice encompasses environmental, social and governance (ESG) metrics. However, a sustainability report differs from an ESG report in that ESG evaluates the performance of companies against ESG metrics, while sustainability looks broadly at the larger business model and methodologies.



More specifically, an ESG report uses a set of metrics to evaluate a company's ESG initiatives. Using various ESG reporting frameworks, companies can inform stakeholders of their positive impact on society and the environment, and of their corporate governance practices.

However, a sustainability report encourages more responsible and ethical business practices by considering the organization’s relationship with the world around it. Sustainability is complex, so there are many reporting frameworks for companies, usually covering important topics like sustainable development, carbon emissions, supply chain and corporate social responsibility (CSR).

One of the main differences between ESG and sustainability is the notion of motivation versus outcomes. A sustainability report examines the business model or methodologies that motivate a company and its employees to act in the best interest of society. An ESG report is the measurement and outcome of those initiatives and provides both companies and investors with the ESG data needed to inform decision-making.

Similar to CSR, both ESG and sustainability reports help organizations improve trust and reputation among consumers by setting goals, meeting reduction targets and besting industry benchmarks. Companies can significantly improve decision-making and risk management by considering the three dimensions of sustainability in their larger sustainability strategy.