What is the SASB?

SASB’s standard-setting approach—grounded in industry-specificity and financial materiality—provides a solid foundation for disclosing sustainability information. SASB features include:

Global applicability

The SASB Standards aim to provide investors with sustainability disclosures that are relevant, reliable and comparable across companies on a global basis. Most of the SASB metrics are relevant for companies and investors globally, and the remaining are being reviewed to enhance their global applicability.

Financial materiality

The SASB Standards strive to identify the ESG issues most relevant to the financial performance of companies in 77 industries. Sustainability information is considered financially material if omitting or misrepresenting it might substantially alter the risk profile of a company or influence capital allocation.

Evidence-based

The SASB Standards Board (the standard-setting arm of SASB) gathers evidence from external sources to establish the financial impact of each sustainability issue identified across all industries addressed. To ensure the relevance of the ESG issues to an industry over time, it also considers the regulatory, environmental and financial drivers for the particular industry.

Industry-specificity

The SASB Standards focus on improving the disclosure of industry-specific ESG issues because not all sustainability issues matter equally to each industry, and sometimes the same sustainability issue manifests differently across industries.

Market-informed

The Standards Board solicits inputs from relevant stakeholders—including companies, investors and other market participants—in considering sustainability issues that should be disclosed for an industry.