The TCFD recommendations are voluntary. They’re issued as guidelines to help businesses identify and disclose—in their financial reporting and filings, sustainability reports and annual reports—the risks, opportunities and potential financial impacts they face due to climate change.

These recommendations are widely applicable to organizations in all jurisdictions and across industries—including banks, insurance firms, asset management firms and other financial sector organizations. Entities in the financial sector have an added layer of responsibility to disclose not just their own climate-related risks but also the risks faced by the companies they invest in.

Themes and principles

The TCFD recommendations are organized around four (4) themes or areas for disclosure and seven (7) principles for effective disclosure. The four themes are:

Governance: The company must disclose its board’s oversight of and management’s role in, assessing and managing climate-related risks and opportunities.

Strategy: The company must disclose its climate-related risks and opportunities (near, medium and long-term) and the potential impacts they have on its businesses, strategies, financial planning and corporate governance. The company must also describe its resilience in the face of different climate scenarios, for example, a 2°C or lower climate scenario analysis.

Risk management: The company must disclose its processes for identifying, assessing and managing climate-related risks and how these processes are integrated into its overall risk management processes and strategy.

Metrics and targets: The company must disclose the metrics and targets it uses to measure success in countering climate-related risks and seizing climate-related opportunities. The company must also disclose its transition plan including actions and activities that would enable net-zero emissions by 2050. This includes the disclosure of metrics and targets relative to three GHG emissions categories, or scopes:

Scope 1 emissions directly result from operations owned or controlled by a reporting organization.





Scope 2 emissions are associated with the generation of purchased energy, such as electricity, heat or steam. These are indirect emissions but can be owned and controlled directly by the reporting organization.





Scope 3 emissions are those that organizations don’t control directly but occur as a result of their operations or value chain. The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), which helps companies, cities and states manage their environmental impact, estimates that Scope 3 emissions account for 75% of companies’ greenhouse gas emissions on average (link resides outside ibm.com).

The Greenhouse Gas Protocol methodology is the most widely adopted standard for calculating GHG emissions. Scopes 1 and 2 emissions are often easier for companies to calculate since relevant information is readily accessible to the reporting company. Scope 3 emissions can be more difficult to calculate because they are generated by third parties (for example, a supply chain partner or investment holding) for which the reporting company has limited visibility or control.

The principles for effective disclosure, designed to help organizations make the most transparent and consistent climate-related financial disclosures possible, include: