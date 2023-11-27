Supply chain management is essential to business operations. But amid globalization, supply chains have become increasingly complex and interconnected. Companies rely on a vast ecosystem of suppliers, manufacturers, distributors and logistics professionals to deliver goods and services to customers around the world.

However, this complexity also means that there are more points at which supply chain disruptions can occur—a lesson learned by many during the global COVID-19 pandemic. Such disruptions can slow operations, lead to shortages of materials or resources, damage brand reputation or hurt profitability.



Implementing a supply chain risk management strategy is a way for companies to build the resilience to navigate uncertainty and ensure business continuity. With proactive preparedness, companies can avoid or minimize disruptions, reduce costs, improve quality and enhance customer satisfaction. SCRM also helps companies comply with regulations, protect their brand reputation and foster sustainability.