Supply chain executives are under enormous pressure to provide customers with what they need, when and where they need it, while also optimizing supply operations and achieving cost-saving goals. This is especially challenging in times of unpredictable yet inevitable vulnerabilities and disruptions.

A smarter control tower should provide end-to-end visibility across the supply chain, particularly into unforeseen external events. It should use advanced technologies, such as AI with machine learning, to help you break down data silos, reduce or eliminate manual processes and get real-time actionable insights.

A smarter control tower enables collaboration across teams and trading associates and preserve organizational knowledge to improve and accelerate decision-making and outcomes. Ultimately, this helps you better predict disruptions, improve resiliency, manage exceptions and respond to unplanned events.