Collect ESG data from third parties for value chain analysis within a single portal and assess ESG performance for competitive advantage
Securely capture ESG data from third parties for value chain analysis

IBM® Envizi™: Value Chain Surveys + Assessments, an interactive value chain analysis software, simplifies the capture of ESG data from stakeholders for value chain analysis. 

This digital portal allows stakeholders to input qualitative and quantitative ESG performance data against your customized survey templates. It further streamlines the value chain analysis process by eliminating the need for manual data consolidation through email, helping save time and effort. 

 
Module features
Stakeholders can comment in the portal Enable your value chain stakeholders to ask questions and communicate with you or other team members through a single portal.
Custom scoring system Create a custom scoring system to assess and benchmark the ESG performance of your value chain stakeholders based on their survey responses.
Upload files and supporting documents Allow your value chain stakeholders to attach supporting documentation such as reports or policies, against your customized survey questions.
Additional features

Custom stakeholder surveys

Create your own survey based on the ESG metrics you want to track. This can be easily completed by stakeholders and responses are automatically consolidated for value chain analysis.

Visualized risk assessment 

Use the ESG risk assessment tool to visualize stakeholder data for value chain analysis, identify compliance risks and compare scores against your ESG targets.
Benefits Scope 3 reporting

Allow value chain stakeholders to submit ESG data directly into the portal, so you can integrate this data into your Scope 3 GHG inventory for reporting.

 Single portal

Eliminate multiple spreadsheets and email trails by consolidating responses from stakeholders in a single portal, saving time and effort.

 Increased visibility

Identify where the ESG performance risks are in your organization’s value chain and make decisions to inform your ESG strategy.
Ready to transform your ESG reporting?

Get a closer look at IBM Envizi and how it can help accelerate your ESG strategy and simplify your reporting.

