IBM® Envizi™: Value Chain Surveys + Assessments, an interactive value chain analysis software, simplifies the capture of ESG data from stakeholders for value chain analysis.
This digital portal allows stakeholders to input qualitative and quantitative ESG performance data against your customized survey templates. It further streamlines the value chain analysis process by eliminating the need for manual data consolidation through email, helping save time and effort.
Custom stakeholder surveys
Create your own survey based on the ESG metrics you want to track. This can be easily completed by stakeholders and responses are automatically consolidated for value chain analysis.
Visualized risk assessment
Use the ESG risk assessment tool to visualize stakeholder data for value chain analysis, identify compliance risks and compare scores against your ESG targets.
Allow value chain stakeholders to submit ESG data directly into the portal, so you can integrate this data into your Scope 3 GHG inventory for reporting.
Eliminate multiple spreadsheets and email trails by consolidating responses from stakeholders in a single portal, saving time and effort.
Identify where the ESG performance risks are in your organization’s value chain and make decisions to inform your ESG strategy.