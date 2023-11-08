What is renewable energy?

These are the most common sources of renewable power:

Hydro

Hydropower is one of the oldest forms of electricity generation and currently tops the list as the largest contributor to renewable electricity worldwide. It involves using marine and tidal power, the flow of streams and rivers, reservoirs and dams to move turbines that generate electricity. As technology evolves, the International Energy Agency (IEA) forecasts that hydroelectric power will increase generation capacity approximately 17% by the year 2030.3

Solar

The conversion of sunlight to electrical energy happens in two ways, through solar photovoltaics (PV) and concentrating solar-thermal power (CSP):

PV is the most common conversion method and used for smaller-scale applications. Sunlight is collected by using solar cells on solar panels, converted to solar energy and stored in batteries that can power our homes, cars and businesses.

CSP uses mirrors that reflect and gather sunlight onto fluid-filled receivers. The sunlight heats the fluid to a high temperature, generating thermal energy. This energy is used to power engines or spin turbines, which then generate electricity to power plants or supplement power grids. CSP is used mainly for utility or industry-sized applications.

Solar power generation grew 26% in 2022 and it’s projected that solar power production will surpass that of coal and natural gas by 2027.4

Wind

Humans have been harnessing the kinetic power of the wind to generate energy for centuries. Today’s wind turbines can generate electricity on a small to large scale, depending on the size of the turbine used. As the size of the turbine increases from small (for a single home) to utility scale (offshore wind farms), so does the planning, power output, efficiency and maintenance complexity. As of 2021, wind energy accounts for 24% of the world’s power generation.5

Geothermal

Geothermal energy systems use steam from deep within the Earth to operate turbines that generate energy. However, the geothermal reservoirs required for production are located a mile or two beneath the Earth’s surface and aren’t widely available. As of 2021, 27 countries have geothermal power generating plants.6

On a smaller scale, geothermal heat pumps (GHPs) are used to heat, cool and provide hot water to some commercial buildings, schools and residential homes. While without the same depth requirements as its larger-scale counterpart, GHP installation still depends on multiple factors including climate, type of soil, accessibility to water outlets, land and installation costs.

Biomass

While not always considered renewable due to negative environmental impacts, biomass energy uses organic materials and byproducts to generate electricity, biofuels—including biodiesel and ethanol—and heat. Use of bioenergy causes low-level greenhouse gas emissions and land changes including deforestation.

These impacts cast doubt on its renewable status even though bioenergy accounts for approximately 11% of global energy usage and offers the largest source of physical material in the world.7

Is nuclear energy renewable?

Even though nuclear power is considered a clean energy due to its low- to zero-carbon emissions, it’s not renewable. Nuclear energy requires uranium, which needs to be mined from the ground and exists only in finite amounts in specific locations. Regardless, nuclear power makes up 10% of the world’s electric supply and, when combined with hydro, provides three-quarters of the world’s low-carbon energy generation overall.8