What is energy management?

Energy management includes minor actions such as monitoring monthly energy bills and upgrading to energy-saving light bulbs. It can mean more extensive improvements like adding insulation, installing a reflective roof covering or improving HVAC (heating and cooling) equipment to optimize energy performance.

Energy management also includes more elaborate activities, such as creating financial projections for commissioning renewable energy services and making other improvements for clean energy consumption and reduced energy costs in coming years.

More sophisticated energy management programs take advantage of technology. For instance, utility tracking software predicts future energy usage and plans energy budgets. Which help a company’s strategic decision makers ensure its energy management strategy correlates with its objectives and financial planning. Enterprise management software uses IoT, advanced connectivity and big data, allowing a corporation to take advantage of energy data analytics for better facility management, and helps with energy consumption and energy management challenges.