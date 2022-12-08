The energy industry is on a path of unprecedented transition, shifting towards a more ecosystem-centric model in response to four key disruptors: decarbonization, decentralization, digitalization and democratization—to be at the heart of the transition to net-zero carbon.
According to the International Energy Agency (link resides outside ibm.com), the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to global supply chains, and diversion of fiscal resources to keep food and fuel prices affordable, have affected the pace of progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7) (link resides outside ibm.com) of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy by 2030.
There has never been a more vital moment for energy and utilities companies to embrace sustainability initiatives as a core aspect of the enterprise and their business models. Environmentally-minded organizations are set up for long-term success—and the time to act is now.
Sustainability as an accelerator
The Energy Transition brings new business opportunities to agile companies that offer new solutions and services including E-mobility, DER orchestration, low carbon technologies and improved customer platforms.
Identify and prevent serious threats and vulnerabilities from disrupting business operations, while maintaining industry regulatory standards.
Make positive operational changes with ESG reporting and get climate insights to manage risks and build sustainable operations.
Design, deploy and manage energy efficient infrastructures, innovations and new technologies with a hybrid cloud approach.
Australia’s Melbourne Water taps the power of IoT technology to improve stormwater management with IBM Maximo solutions.
Downer relies on IBM Envizi ESG Suite to capture and manage sustainability data, including energy consumption, waste and greenhouse gases (GHG) generated, to strive towards the company’s sustainability goals.
In this IBM blog, learn how connected buildings are re-energizing the grid and furthering the decarbonization trend.
Edge-based analytics drive smarter operations. Robotics leader, Boston Dynamics, uses mobile robots outfitted with AI to extend the workforce.
Empowering the renewable energy movement, IBM solutions accelerate the adoption of clean and sustainable power sources.
Bruce Power gains capabilities to improve the reliability, efficiency and safety of its operations when it engages IBM to replace a heritage system with the IBM Maximo for Nuclear Power enterprise asset management platform.
Sustainable asset management for utilities: new demands for utilities, new approach to distribution.
How can your utility thrive in the next phase of energy transition? Moving to clean electricity is an important place to start.
Driving EV adoption forward requires collaboration and a focus on sustainability.
See what IBM can provide to support environmentally at-risk communities across the world.
