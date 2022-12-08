Home Industries Energy Energy industry solutions
Transformative solutions that turn sustainability ambition into action
Download the C-Suite report
Row of solar panels positioned along the top of a seaside cliff
Clean energy transition solutions

The energy industry is on a path of unprecedented transition, shifting towards a more ecosystem-centric model in response to four key disruptors: decarbonization, decentralization, digitalization and democratization—to be at the heart of the transition to net-zero carbon.

According to the International Energy Agency (link resides outside ibm.com), the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to global supply chains, and diversion of fiscal resources to keep food and fuel prices affordable, have affected the pace of progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7) (link resides outside ibm.com) of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy by 2030.

There has never been a more vital moment for energy and utilities companies to embrace sustainability initiatives as a core aspect of the enterprise and their business models. Environmentally-minded organizations are set up for long-term success—and the time to act is now.
Estimate your benefits

See how your utilities business can drive ROI across customer service with IBM watsonx Assistant.

Sustainability as an accelerator

Solutions

Use industry-leading functionalities to improve asset management and optimize performance
Clean energy services

The Energy Transition brings new business opportunities to agile companies that offer new solutions and services including E-mobility, DER orchestration, low carbon technologies and improved customer platforms.

 Cybersecurity and proactive threat management

Identify and prevent serious threats and vulnerabilities from disrupting business operations, while maintaining industry regulatory standards.

 ESG and climate risk management

Make positive operational changes with ESG reporting and get climate insights to manage risks and build sustainable operations.

Responsible computing and green IT

Design, deploy and manage energy efficient infrastructures, innovations and new technologies with a hybrid cloud approach.

Case studies Melbourne Water

Australia’s Melbourne Water taps the power of IoT technology to improve stormwater management with IBM Maximo solutions.

 Downer

Downer relies on IBM Envizi ESG Suite to capture and manage sustainability data, including energy consumption, waste and greenhouse gases (GHG) generated, to strive towards the company’s sustainability goals.

 Towers of power

In this IBM blog, learn how connected buildings are re-energizing the grid and furthering the decarbonization trend.

 Boston Dynamics

Edge-based analytics drive smarter operations. Robotics leader, Boston Dynamics, uses mobile robots outfitted with AI to extend the workforce.

 Raise Green

Empowering the renewable energy movement, IBM solutions accelerate the adoption of clean and sustainable power sources.

Bruce Power

Bruce Power gains capabilities to improve the reliability, efficiency and safety of its operations when it engages IBM to replace a heritage system with the IBM Maximo for Nuclear Power enterprise asset management platform.

Insights The importance of sustainable asset management

Sustainable asset management for utilities: new demands for utilities, new approach to distribution.

 Read the blog Clean electrification

How can your utility thrive in the next phase of energy transition? Moving to clean electricity is an important place to start.

 Read the IBV blog Electric vehicle adoption

Driving EV adoption forward requires collaboration and a focus on sustainability.

 Read the IBV report IBM Sustainability Accelerator

See what IBM can provide to support environmentally at-risk communities across the world. 

 Learn about the program Insights from experts

Insights from industry stalwarts on topics that matter to Energy and Utilities.

Read the Sustainability White paper

Read the OT Security White paper

Read the Automation White paper

 
Subscribe to our monthly newsletters
 
Receive newsletters that deliver thoughtful insights on emerging trends.

 

 Subscribe today More newsletters Innovate with IBM experts

Let's discuss your transformation strategy and customize a roadmap.

 Visit Expert Labs Schedule a consultation 

Explore your clean energy transition strategy and create a plan of action. 