The energy industry is on a path of unprecedented transition, shifting towards a more ecosystem-centric model in response to four key disruptors: decarbonization, decentralization, digitalization and democratization—to be at the heart of the transition to net-zero carbon.



According to the International Energy Agency (link resides outside ibm.com), the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, disruptions to global supply chains, and diversion of fiscal resources to keep food and fuel prices affordable, have affected the pace of progress toward the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal (SDG 7) (link resides outside ibm.com) of ensuring access to affordable, reliable, sustainable, and modern energy by 2030.

There has never been a more vital moment for energy and utilities companies to embrace sustainability initiatives as a core aspect of the enterprise and their business models. Environmentally-minded organizations are set up for long-term success—and the time to act is now.