Telecom 2030: Dial in for a decade of opportunity
Young woman using smartphone while walking on sidewalk
Reimagine connectivity with AI and hybrid cloud

Telcos are in a pivotal spot. Generative AI promises to transform operations across the entire enterprise, but capitalizing on this new technology remains a challenge. How can you use generative AI to create hyper-personalized customer experiences and optimize network automation? And how do you scale AI models in a responsible, trusted way?

In the news: GSMA and IBM collaborate to accelerate AI adoption and skills for the Telecoms sector

 
Explore IBM telecommunications industry solutions
Read the AI Guidebook, "Put AI to work for customer services in telecommunication"
Re-ignite sustained growth with AI and hybrid cloud.

AI assistants will be key to elevating the customer experience and driving revenue growth.

Transform contact centers into profit centers.

Leverage AI to transform the customer experience – from better customer care to personalized engagement and new value propositions.

 

 Read the AI Guidebook, "Put AI to work for customer service in telecommunication"

Hybrid cloud, AI, and automation, are key to maximizing billion-dollar network infrastructure investments.

Optimize your network for value creation.

Improve OpEx, increase security, and reduce MTTR and customer churn and reinvest for innovation with intelligent, automated network operations that drive resiliency and growth. 

 Read the IBV report, "Telecoms' blind spot"

Trusted data and AI governance are crucial especially when deployed across an entire network environment.

Scale AI responsibly.

Ensure trust and compliance as you scale AI with enterprise-grade governance capabilities for data and AI. 

 Read the blog, "3 key reasons why your organization needs Responsible AI"

More innovation stories

Explore global telecom executives’ expectations for the future—and how CSPs can prepare to thrive in 2030 Read the new IBV study
Bougygues Telecom

Learn how Bouygues Telecom scaled for rapid innovation.

Dubber Corporation

Learn how Dubber is turning conversations into data.

 DISH

Learn how DISH delivers 5G services on demand.

TIME

Learn how TIME dotCom brings network automation to ASEAN.

Gartner

Explore Gartner’s look into IBM’s AI ethics governance framework.

IBM Chief Privacy Office

Learn how the IBM Privacy Office is building trust in AI.

Featured solutions

watsonx.ai

Discover the enterprise data and AI platform built for business.

 watsonx.data

Scale AI workloads, for all your data, anywhere, with the fit-for-purpose data store built on an open data lakehouse architecture.

watsonx.governance

Accelerate responsible, transparent, and explainable AI workflows. Break open the black box of AI and understand how your AI makes decisions.

watsonx Assistant

Deliver scalable, personalized customer care experiences through AI-powered virtual agents to support B2C services.

 IBM Cloud Pak for Network Automation

Enable automation and orchestration of network operations so CSPs and MSPs can transform networks, evolve zero-touch operations, reduce OPEX and deliver services faster.

 IBM Cloud Pak for AIOps

Transform IT operations (ITOps) across changing landscapes with an AIOps platform that delivers visibility into performance data and dependencies across environments.

IBM Consulting’s Services for Telecommunication Network Cloud

Plan, design, onboard, test, deploy, and operate current and next-generation services.

IBM Consulting AI services

Rely on AI ethics approach to ensure that your AI models are explainable, fair, robust, transparent and secure.

IBM Hybrid Cloud Mesh

Break down silos and deliver app-centric multicloud networking connectivity in minutes, instead of days, providing any service, anytime, anywhere.

IBM Instana

The only fully automated, real-time, full-stack observability solution that surpasses conventional APM offerings. It puts performance data in context and democratizes observability, empowering individuals across the organization to prevent and efficiently remediate issues.

 IBM NS1 Connect

Improve overall network reliability and user experience with premium DNS and advanced traffic steering solutions.

Think 2024 is coming
Join us in Boston, 20–23 May for Think 2024, and discover how you can scale AI for your business.
