Today's challenges call for squeezing out cost while adding flexibility and automation. It’s possible with oil and gas solutions built on digital technologies. Getting data insights from artificial intelligence (AI) can make processes more predictive, automated and productive, improving operational efficiency.
Insights from big data analytics for oil and gas form the basis for new, adaptable workflows that revolutionize how work gets done.
ESG isn’t a drag on business performance. It’s an accelerator that drives profitability and growth.
Respond faster and more confidently to calls for more transparent ESG measurements and disclosures from stakeholders, regulators and investors
Leverage prescriptive analytics and insights from existing data to optimize MRO spares inventory and reduce excess
Identify and prevent serious threats and vulnerabilities from disrupting business operations
Make worker roles more productive with intelligent workflows that enable people to achieve higher value outcomes, faster
Industry standard, OSDU® compliant, data platform designed to address data residency restrictions and provide cloud native Oil & Gas industry defined data platform for “in-country” operations.
A mobile app simplifies the fueling experience and builds brand loyalty with added security by running on IBM Cloud
Industrial business, Celestica, consolidates ESG data collection, reducing manual error and streamlining reporting
Using the IBM Planning Analytics for Sustainability platform, Evonik automized steering and sustainable alignment of the company‘s product portfolio
Neste builds a global ERP platform with a flexible supply chain in its drive to become the world’s leading renewable fuels and circular solutions producer
Using IBM for SAP S/4HANA, Vivo Energy modernizes ERP to unlock operational insights for better employee experience and productivity
See how an Australian energy company aims to cut operating costs by 30% using IBM technology
In this report, AI champions explain their well-defined enterprise AI strategy for oil and gas.
Energy and resources enterprises are modernizing with the help of digital transformation. Hybrid cloud is a key enabler.
Industry leaders are taking an innovative approach to customer experience to reduce service delivery costs and drive revenue growth.