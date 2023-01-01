Home

AI and ML

watsonx

Assistant

 watsonx benefits estimator for utilities
Deliver exceptional customer service that fuels growth and drives productivity with AI from IBM
Bird's eye view of power lines and green field

Estimate your benefits

Boost your customer experience while driving value for employees, customers and your utilities business. Take a moment to fill in the ROI estimator below and discover how you can drive ROI across customer service in utilities companies by partnering with IBM watsonx Assistant™.

*The results shown are calculated based on certain data and assumptions regarding possible use of watsonx. Assistant, including user input, industry benchmarks, third party data from USA and Canada markets, customer service data from IBM, Forrester April 2023 TEI study, sponsored by IBM. Potential financial benefits are calculated based on the estimated value of increased productivity that can be redeployed for higher value work.  The results are provided for illustrative purposes only and should not be relied upon as a guarantee or commitment of potential or actual results or benefits. The results are not based on actual data or statistical modeling,and may not be accurate or applicable to you. Actual results will vary based on your particular conditions, usage, configurations, and environment, among other factors.

Put AI to work for customer service in energy

Find out why AI is essential to transforming customer service in the energy, environment and utilities industry. 

 Get the guidebook
Next Steps

Let's discuss your IT strategy. Our consultants will help you transform your vision into reality and customize a solution for your needs. 

 Learn more about watsonx