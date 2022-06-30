Structural weaknesses in existing supply chain models have highlighted the need for industry-wide reinvention. With the right strategy and support, you can reinvent your supply chain to lower costs and transform your business. Turning supply chains into intelligent, responsive workflows can enable new ways of doing business — and generate unique advantages.
Next-gen supply chains won’t just efficiently move material from here to there — they’ll underpin truly resilient, sustainable business operations.
reduction in structural costs seen by IBM with intelligent supply chains.¹
better asset utilization with transformed supply chain.²
increased demand forecast accuracy with new supply chain.²
Visibility, agility and security. A supply chain is a workflow, which means that like any workflow, you can make it more intelligent. By taking an integrated approach to data and AI, you can increase real-time awareness (visibility), enhance the ability to pivot quickly (agility) and protect against threats (security).
A better understanding of real-time operations helps you prevent problems, respond with agility and support new business models.
The B2B organizations that replicate the B2C customer experience first will have a profound competitive advantage.
Building more resilient supply chains means intelligently designing how the many moving parts come together. Successful organizations deploy fit-for-purpose tools, including ERPs, digital twins and automation solutions. But the benefits these solutions provide are only possible if the data they run on is clean and connected.
Increased functionality and flexibility depend on creating a truly integrated data environment.
of CSCOs understand the strategic value of data.³
of business leaders view data silos as a top barrier.⁴
