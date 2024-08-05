What is AI analytics?

AI analytics is a specialized area within data analytics, which is part of the broader fields of business analytics and business intelligence. These fields all focus on transforming data into actionable insights.

Traditional analytics relies on basic statistical analysis techniques like regression analysis, hypothesis testing and descriptive statistics. These methods provide insights into data patterns and relationships but are limited in scope and complexity. Traditional approaches involve time-consuming manual data processing in Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and manual reporting and visualization. Before AI, analytics relied on simpler forecasting models and techniques, such as time-series analysis and linear regression, which yielded limited predictive capabilities and needed labor-intensive processes.

The implementation of AI in business analytics has become an imperative for large organizations looking to maximize competitive advantage. AI’s ability to quickly process large volumes of data, identify patterns and generate predictive insights offers a significant competitive edge. This enables businesses to make data-driven decisions that improve various key performance indicators (KPIs), reduce costs and improve business outcomes.

