What is AI analytics?

Published: 05 August 2024
Contributors: Cole Stryker
AI analytics is the application of artificial intelligence to process and analyze data. It involves using machine learning, natural language processing and data mining techniques to interpret data, and make predictions or recommendations.
AI analytics is a specialized area within data analytics, which is part of the broader fields of business analytics and business intelligence. These fields all focus on transforming data into actionable insights.
Traditional analytics relies on basic statistical analysis techniques like regression analysis, hypothesis testing and descriptive statistics. These methods provide insights into data patterns and relationships but are limited in scope and complexity. Traditional approaches involve time-consuming manual data processing in Microsoft Excel spreadsheets and manual reporting and visualization. Before AI, analytics relied on simpler forecasting models and techniques, such as time-series analysis and linear regression, which yielded limited predictive capabilities and needed labor-intensive processes.
The implementation of AI in business analytics has become an imperative for large organizations looking to maximize competitive advantage. AI’s ability to quickly process large volumes of data, identify patterns and generate predictive insights offers a significant competitive edge. This enables businesses to make data-driven decisions that improve various key performance indicators (KPIs), reduce costs and improve business outcomes.
Explore how to choose the right approach in preparing data sets and employing AI models.
Gain the skills and experience to get job-ready as a BI analyst
There are four main types of data analytics, and AI can be used to enhance all four.
AI-powered descriptive analytics provides a clear and comprehensive understanding of past performance. With machine learning algorithms and natural language processing (NLP), AI can sift through large volumes of structured and unstructured data to identify patterns, trends and correlations. Consider a retailer deploying AI algorithms to analyze customer data to uncover insights about purchasing trends and preferences.
For instance, an AI system can process millions of sales records and social media trends to identify which products are most popular during certain seasons or which items are frequently bought together. This customer behavior analysis can then be visualized on dashboards, showing sales performance over time, customer segmentation based on purchasing habits and the effectiveness of marketing campaigns. By providing a detailed and comprehensive view of past customer experiences, AI-powered descriptive analytics helps retailers make data-driven decisions to optimize inventory management, tailor marketing strategies and enhance customer satisfaction.
AI improves diagnostic analytics by rapidly identifying underlying causes and correlations within complex datasets, enabling more accurate and timely problem-solving. An example of how AI improves diagnostic analytics can be found in healthcare. AI algorithms analyze patient data, including medical histories, lab results and imaging scans. These algorithms identify the root causes of diseases and conditions more accurately and quickly than traditional methods. For instance, AI can detect patterns in radiology images that indicate early stages of diseases like cancer, providing doctors with valuable insights that aid in accurate diagnosis and personalized treatment plans.
AI enhances predictive analytics by using advanced algorithms to analyze historical data and identify patterns, enabling more accurate forecasts of future trends and outcomes. In financial services, machine learning models analyze historical market data and economic indicators to forecast stock prices and investment risks, helping investors make informed decisions and manage their portfolios more effectively.
Analysts can take advantage of AI to not only analyze data but to provide actionable recommendations for better decision-making processes and suggesting the best course of action for various scenarios. An example of AI used in prescriptive analytics is in supply chain management, where AI systems analyze data on inventory levels, demand forecasts and shipping conditions. These systems to recommend optimal order quantities and delivery schedules, thereby minimizing costs and improving efficiency.
AI-powered analytics typically follows these steps:
Practitioners must first identify what the model is expected to predict to select the most appropriate approach. Different models are tailored for specific use cases, and choosing the right model and data is crucial for achieving optimal results quickly and cost-effectively.
Workflows begin with data scientists or data analysts gathering relevant data from both internal data sources and external third-party providers. The accuracy and effectiveness of the models depend on the quality and quantity of the data collected. Once gathered, the data is preprocessed to clean, transform and prepare it for analysis. This step involves addressing missing values, removing duplicates, standardizing formats and encoding categorical variables to ensure that the data is consistent and ready for modeling.
Before applying prescriptive analytics, analysts generally perform descriptive analytics to review past performance and predictive analytics to project future outcomes. Descriptive analytics involves summarizing and visualizing data to gain insights into historical trends and patterns, while predictive analytics uses statistical and machine learning models to forecast future events or behaviors.
Prescriptive analytics involves constructing mathematical models and optimization algorithms to recommend business decisions aimed at achieving the best possible outcomes. These models consider various factors such as constraints, objectives, uncertainties and tradeoffs, building on insights from descriptive and predictive analyses to suggest how an organization should respond to different scenarios.
After evaluation, the models are integrated into operational systems or applications to provide real-time predictions and recommendations. This might involve incorporating the models into existing software systems, APIs or dashboards to automate decision-making processes or offer prescriptive insights to users, facilitating a more seamless use of insights.
Continuous monitoring and maintenance of the models are necessary to ensure their ongoing effectiveness and relevance. This includes tracking model performance, updating with new data, periodically retraining and refining the models to adapt to changing conditions or evolving data patterns.
The history of AI analytics traces the evolution of both artificial intelligence and data science, marking significant milestones in both technology and methodology. This history culminates in a true golden age of AI analytics that characterizes our current moment.
The concept of AI began to take shape, with Alan Turing's work on computing and intelligence laying the theoretical groundwork. Early AI research focused on symbolic AI and rule-based systems, which were the precursors to modern data analytics techniques.
The advent of machine learning introduced statistical methods to AI, allowing systems to learn from data and improve over time. Neural networks and expert systems emerged, enabling more complex data analysis and reasoning capabilities.
The rise of the internet and digital data has led to an explosion in the volume of data available for analysis. Early AI analytics tools began to integrate with databases and data warehousing systems.
Significant advancements in algorithms and computing power led to the development of more sophisticated AI models. The concept of "big data" emerged, emphasizing the need for advanced analytics solutions to handle vast amounts of information contained in large datasets.
The resurgence of deep learning, powered by neural networks with many layers, revolutionized AI analytics platforms. Techniques such as NLP and computer vision became prominent, allowing for more advanced and nuanced analysis of data. AI analytics now encompasses a wide range of applications. The integration of AI with cloud computing and IoT continues to expand its capabilities and applications across various industries.
Generative AI, popularized in apps such as ChatGPT, is poised to significantly impact analytics by enhancing its various aspects. For example, synthetic data creation can augment existing datasets and inform simulated scenarios. Generative AI can also streamline and improve the process of analysis, making it more user-friendly by automating repetitive tasks, generating automated reports, creating dynamic data visualizations and other experience improvements.
Understand what happened and why, what might happen, and what you can do about it. With clear, step-by-step explanations of its reasoning, watsonx BI Assistant empowers every business user with insights for confident decision-making at the speed of thought.
Unlock the full potential of your data with AI-powered automation and insights in Cognos Analytics. The natural language AI assistant is always available, describe the data you need and let Cognos Analytics build stunning data visualizations for you.
Automate and unify integrated business planning across your organization. Turn AI-driven predictions into actions. Predict outcomes with flexible, AI-infused forecasting. Analyze large-scale and fine-grain what-if scenarios in real-time.
IBM MaaS360 has built-in Watson AI capabilities to help you make faster, more informed endpoint security and management decisions. Quickly identify threats to your mobile devices and gain insights for improving management and user productivity.
Broadly speaking, application analytics refers to the process of collecting application data and performing real-time analysis of SaaS, mobile, desktop and web application performance and usage data.
Learn how to apply generative AI in data analytics tasks, such as testing and development, enhancing data visualizations and filling in missing data points.
Despite heavy investments in databases and technology, many companies struggle to extract further value from their data. Data virtualization bridges this gap, allowing organizations to use their existing data sources with flexibility and efficiency for AI and analytics initiatives.
According to Gartner ”by 2025, 40% of ABI platform users will have circumvented governance processes by sharing analytic content created from spreadsheets loaded to a generative AI-enabled chatbot. By 2027, 75% of new analytics content will be contextualized for intelligent applications through generative AI, enabling a composable connection between insights and actions.’’
The electric power industry is hastening efforts to reduce environmental impact. To do so, they need help to get a clearer picture of where they fall on the emissions reduction roadmap, and to better understand their opportunities for improvement. This is where AI and data analytics can help.