And although they may wonder how long their wait time will be before seeing a physician or receiving an X-ray or other diagnostic procedure, they’re probably not thinking about the hospital’s performance metrics for providing care or how it measures up to Ontario healthcare provision standards. But, thankfully, Business Intelligence Specialist Sri Vijay Bharat Peddi and the Business Intelligence (BI) team at NYGH are doing just that.

As a community hospital, NYGH receives the majority of its funding from the Ontario Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care. To secure the funds it requires to serve the diverse communities in the North Toronto area, the hospital must demonstrate that it is providing healthcare services that meet and exceed the province’s standards. In Ontario, one of the key components for the funding model is a measurement of Quality-Based Procedures (QBPs), where hospitals are reimbursed based on the types and quantities of patients they treat. QBPs rely on evidence-informed rates that are associated with the quality of care delivered.

For many years, NYGH successfully used IBM® Cognos® Analytics software to measure and report its QBPs, developing and delivering reports for individual metrics such as cost per case, length of stay, patient age and so on. However, the hospital needed a way to dynamically visualize the relationships between variables on the fly, instead of creating a new report for each relationship analysis.

In 2017, the hospital engaged IBM to begin transforming its analytics infrastructure to provide a more powerful and flexible way to monitor QBP performance. Since then, NYGH has continued its journey of using data-driven insights to improve the quality of care throughout the hospital. At the heart of this effort, Sri Vijay quietly but effectively helps guide the hospital’s data-driven care provision. “I enable people to make data insights part of their day-to-day routine” he says, “and give them the confidence to make decisions based on it.”