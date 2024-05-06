What is climate risk?

Assessing climate risk involves identifying and quantifying the potential impacts of climate change on an organization or a region. This includes finding likely physical climate hazards, such as extreme weather events and changing climate patterns, as well as transition risks associated with shifting to a low-carbon economy.

Organizations must assess their susceptibility to these hazards based on a variety of factors and measure their likely impacts in the future. For example, a company might evaluate how many of its facilities are located in flood-prone areas. To quantify those impacts, organizations must estimate the damage in financial terms. This might involve calculating potential repair costs from physical damage, lost revenue from operational disruptions or compliance costs from new regulations.

Scenario analysis is also integral to climate risk assessment. It uses climate science to project future climate scenarios and their potential impacts. The data used in climate risk assessments can come from a number of sources. These include climate models, historical climate data, socio-economic projections and company-specific metrics. The methodologies used can vary widely depending on the scope of the assessment and the specific needs of the organization.

As more countries and organizations seek to set effective environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals, climate risk assessments can serve as a guide. For instance, the European Environment Agency published the first European Climate Risk Assessment (EUCRA) in 2024 to help identify policy priorities for climate change adaptation and to aid ESG decision-making.3