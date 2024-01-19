Since many investment decisions are influenced by ESG criteria, investors have taken a new approach to asset management. And while they may seem similar, there are a few key distinctions between ESG investing and other strategies such as socially responsible investing (SRI) and impact investing.

ESG investing looks at various ESG factors alongside traditional financial metrics. However, there is an added opportunity and risk management component that factors environmental externalities into a company’s valuation. Ultimately, financial returns remain the biggest priority when it comes to ESG investing.

SRI, or sustainable investing, focuses less on financial returns and more on ethical considerations. For instance, an investor may avoid mutual funds or an exchange traded fund (ETF) if one of the companies operates in an industry that’s been detrimental to the environment.

Impact investing could be considered the most philanthropic form of investing in which positive results are the highest priority. That means the investment needs to lead to a tangible social good. That could mean investing in an ETF or company that focuses exclusively on renewable energy or is on the path to net-zero operations.

In light of these new investment strategies, multiple ESG funds have sprouted up signaling the growing importance of ESG in today’s stock market. For companies, having a comprehensive ESG strategy is no longer a luxury but a requirement, which means organizations must become well-versed in ESG disclosure.