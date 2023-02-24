What is the SASB?

Serving as an environmental, social and governance guidance framework, the SASB Standards identify sustainability issues that might impact financial performance and enterprise value for companies in 77 industries. These industry-specific standards include 6 disclosure topics and 13 accounting metrics across 5 key dimensions of sustainability—environment, social capital, human capital, business model and innovation, and leadership and governance.

The SASB Standards were framed by using an open standard-setting process that included evidence-based research, open participation from companies, investors and subject matter experts, and oversight and approval from the SASB Standards Board. Organizations might use these standards for guidance as they disclose sustainability risks and opportunities impacting their enterprise value.