What is the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI)?

The GRI standards are divided into three sections: universal, sectors and topics. This is a modular, interconnected system: All organizations use the three universal standards, but they choose the sector and topic standards that are most applicable to their circumstances. The sector standards are quite new with only one being released and three more currently in development.

The universal standards are broken into:

GRI 1: foundation

foundation GRI 2: general disclosures

general disclosures GRI 3: material topics

GRI 3 provides a clear process for identifying “material topics.” This starts by understanding the organization’s context, identifying actual and potential impacts, assessing the significance of those impacts, prioritizing the most significant impacts for reporting and finally determining relevant material topics.

The topic standards are organized into:

GRI 200s: economic topics

economic topics GRI 300s: environmental topics

environmental topics GRI 400s: social topics

The universal standards have only recently been updated and were previously known as the GRI 100s. You may see either the old or new standards in reporting until 2023, when the new standards must be used.

The standards specify indicators, known as disclosures, required for transparent reporting on an organization and its impact. Each topic standard includes disclosures on the management approach and topic-specific disclosures. Management approach disclosures explore how an organization manages a material topic, the associated impacts and stakeholders’ reasonable expectations and interests.

For example, GRI 403, occupational health and safety, is a topic standard classified as a “social topic.” Within this standard are a number of disclosures.

Management approach disclosures:

Disclosure 403-1: Occupational health and safety management system

Disclosure 403-2: Hazard identification, risk assessment and incident investigation

Disclosure 403-3: Occupational health services

Disclosure 403-4: Worker participation, consultation and communication on occupational health and safety

Disclosure 403-5: Worker training on occupational health and safety

Disclosure 403-6: Promotion of worker health

Disclosure 403-7: Prevention and mitigation of occupational health and safety impacts directly linked by business relationships

Topic-specific disclosures:

Disclosure 403-8: Workers covered by an occupational health and safety management system

Disclosure 403-9: Work-related injuries

Disclosure 403-10: Work-related ill-health

The standards include requirements for each disclosure, along with guidance in developing the most effective and thorough narrative. Some disclosures have requirements that outline the information needed to report on, or instructions for how to comply with the GRI standard.

The GRI standards are structured to help an organization and its stakeholders understand the context of the report so that they can better see the significance of its impacts.

For more information, see this summary of the GRI standards.