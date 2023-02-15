The goal of these disclosures is to bring transparency to companies’ climate-related risks. Broad disclosure of climate-related financial risks enables more informed investment, credit and insurance underwriting decisions and can help facilitate the transition to a more sustainable, low-carbon economy.

The Switzerland-based Financial Stability Board (FSB) established the TCFD in 2015. In 2017, the TCFD issued a ‘Final Report’ detailing 11 voluntary recommendations, known as the TCFD framework. Subsequent annual status reports provide guidance on implementing the TCFD recommendations and track their worldwide adoption.

As of November 2022, the TCFD garnered support from over 4,000 organizations across 101 jurisdictions, with a combined market capital value of USD 27 trillion. The number of companies disclosing TCFD-aligned information increased by 26% between 2017 and 2021.

While the TCFD recommendations may have started as voluntary disclosure guidelines, they are rapidly becoming part of the mandatory regulatory framework in many jurisdictions, including the European Union, Singapore, Canada, Japan and South Africa.

New Zealand and the United Kingdom are mandating climate risk disclosures in line with the TCFD framework by 2023 and 2025 respectively. In March 2022, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) published proposed legislation on climate-related risk disclosures that incorporates key aspects of the TCFD framework.