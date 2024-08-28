What is meteorology?

In the 20th century, advances in atmospheric physics led to the foundation of modern numerical weather predictions. Norwegian meteorologists discovered the concept of air masses and fronts, which are building blocks for today’s weather forecasting.

Scientists during the World Wars advanced meteorology as military operations increasingly depended on understanding and predicting weather conditions. Even radar, which was originally invented to track the direction and speed of aircrafts and ships, was repurposed to track the direction and speed of weather patterns.

By the 1950s and 1960s, satellites and computer models could observe atmospheric pressure on a global scale and run data-driven simulations—all of which led to more accurate weather forecasting. Modern meteorology uses advanced versions of these technologies to observe and predict the weather in near-real time.