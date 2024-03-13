What is load forecasting?

Load forecasting is the process of predicting how much electricity will be needed at a given time and how that demand will affect the utility grid. It is used to ensure that enough power is available to meet consumption needs while avoiding waste and inefficiency.

Electric load forecasting is key to the operational planning of power systems, and crucial for avoiding outages. Load forecasting predictions can range from short-term (hours or days ahead) to long-term (months or years ahead). The accuracy of these forecasts directly impacts the cost and reliability of the entire power system. Load forecasting is also a component of broader energy forecasting, which includes predictions for the availability and pricing of fuels such as oil and gas, as well as renewable energy sources.