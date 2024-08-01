Optimizing energy production with the latest smart grid technologies

New technologies are shaping the way we produce, distribute and consume energy. Smart grid technology—an integral part of energy’s digital transformation—promises to modernize the traditional electrical system with an infusion of digital intelligence that helps energy providers transition to clean energy and reduce carbon emissions.
The U.S. alone has installed nearly 10,000 electricity generation units, connected by more than 300,000 miles of transmission lines and capable of generating over a million megawatts of energy. But the import of smart grid technologies transcends utility companies; smart grids also empower consumers to take control of their energy consumption.
Historically, the power grid has been a one-way street. Energy-generating stations produce electricity and then distribute it to consumers. The system is largely passive, with little real-time information about usage and demand.
Smart grids turn this model on its head. A smart grid is a digital electricity network that supplies power to consumers using interactive two-way communication, enabling automated, advanced energy delivery and a litany of opportunities for consumers to control their electricity use and costs.
Smart grids rely on several integral components, each playing a role in ensuring smooth operations:
Advanced energy management systems like smart grids can leverage a range of technologies to help consumers and utility companies track energy usage.
One such technology is advanced metering infrastructure (AMI). AMI measures, collects and analyzes energy usage from smart electricity meters, gas meters and/or water meters on a scheduled, pre-defined basis. The data is then sent to consumers and energy companies for monitoring and billing, providing all parties a clear understanding of consumption patterns and enabling more efficient energy use.
Demand response management (DRM) is another type of smart grid technology. Facilitated by real-time pricing models—where electricity prices increase during high demand periods—DRM prioritizes demand-side management, encouraging consumers to reduce their energy usage during peak load times.
Phasor measurement units (PMUs) monitor electrical waves on the electricity grid using a common time source for synchronization. Time synchronization allows utilities to take measurements at multiple locations within the distribution system and combine them for a complete picture of the system state.
Energy providers can also utilize vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technologies—also known as vehicle-to-grid integration (VGI). Electric vehicle batteries are particularly efficient energy storage systems. V2G systems take advantage that efficiency by transferring unused energy from the vehicle back to the smart grid, helping to balance spikes in electricity consumption and reducing grid overload during peak hours.
Smart grid technology has countless benefits, including increased grid efficiency and reliability and easy integration with renewable energy sources. However, to really maximize the benefits of a smart grid, power companies must implement effective optimization strategies as well. To get the most of your smart grid system, you should do the following:
Leveraging advanced analytics can help predict and manage energy supply and demand more effectively. Artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology can analyze large quantities of data to gain insights into energy consumption patterns, peak demand periods and grid performance.
Utilities can leverage these insights to optimize grid operations, improve load forecasting accuracy, enhance energy efficiency and identify opportunities for infrastructure upgrades. Additionally, AI algorithms can enable intelligent decision-making and automation, facilitating optimal grid management and reducing operational costs.
Using sensors, data analytics and ML algorithms, utilities can monitor grid components (e.g., transformers, substations and power lines) in real-time. And real-time grid monitoring is vital for optimizing smart grid technology.
It allows you to immediately identify and rectify faults, potential failures and power quality issues. It will also help you implement a predictive maintenance (PdM) program, which proactively schedules maintenance activities to reduce downtime and improve overall grid reliability.
Furthermore, data-driven insights from grid monitoring can be used to optimize operational strategies, identify areas with high energy losses and reduce system inefficiencies. They will also help you quickly respond to changes in electricity demand, ensuring a consistently steady supply.
Integrating DERs—including renewable energy sources like photovoltaic systems (i.e., solar panels), wind turbines and energy storage systems—into the grid can make it more sustainable and resilient. These distributed generation systems can feed excess electricity back into the grid and reduce reliance on traditional fossil-fuel-based power plants.
Utilities can also use techniques like intelligent grid optimization algorithms to balance the intermittent nature of renewable energy sources and ensure grid stability. Moreover, utilizing DERs promotes local energy production and reduces transmission losses, enhancing overall grid resilience.
Because smart grids rely heavily on interconnected systems and data exchange, they are vulnerable to cyberattacks. Implementing comprehensive cybersecurity and data privacy measures will protect the integrity and topology of the grid and ensure continuous service.
Optimization strategies should include robust encryption protocols, network segmentation, intrusion detection systems and regular security audits.
Furthermore, preserving consumer data privacy is crucial when collecting and utilizing sensitive information like consumption patterns and personal data. Prioritizing cybersecurity and data privacy will help you maintain the trust and confidence of your consumers, facilitating wider adoption of smart grid technology.
At a time when climate-related disasters and emergencies are on the rise, enhancing the smart grid for maximum resilience is paramount. Using microgrids—self-sufficient systems capable of generating and distributing power independently—can provide a significant advantage.
Microgrids can be seamlessly integrated into the main grid infrastructure and can operate autonomously during power outages, ensuring that communities and critical facilities have access to electricity. Coordinating microgrids and the main grid will facilitate load balancing and resource utilization and minimize disruptions.
Grid energy storage involves storing excess electricity for later use using batteries, flywheels, supercapacitors and pumped hydroelectric storage.
Energy storage technologies enable efficient retrieval and storage of excess electricity generated by renewable sources during off-peak periods. Deploying energy storage systems throughout the grid can help utilities balance supply and demand, mitigate fluctuations and ensure a stable and reliable power supply.
Moreover, energy storage enhances grid flexibility by enabling power companies to store electricity during low-demand periods and release it during peak hours, reducing strain on the grid and minimizing the need for additional power generation.
Intelligent distribution management systems that automate smart grid components (like substations and feeders) can monitor and control power flows, balance loads and minimize losses. And automated switching and self-healing technologies enable rapid fault detection and isolation, reducing outage durations.
We can only expect the rapid evolution of energy systems to continue—and maybe even accelerate—toward an “internet of energy,” wherein smart devices (like home automation systems) communicate with the smart grid to optimize energy use on an even more granular level.
IBM Maximo Application Suite can help your business get there faster. It’s an integrated platform that helps service providers optimize performance, streamline day-to-day utility operations and simplify the smart grid transition. Using an integrated AI-powered, cloud-based platform, Maximo offers CMMS, EAM and APM capabilities that produce advanced analytics and help utilities make smarter, more data-driven decisions.
Smart grid technology fundamentally changes how we interact with power systems and the electricity market in the 21st century. It empowers us to become more aware of our energy usage and make smarter choices, allowing us to build a more sustainable energy future. And with the right approach, we can all be a part of the revolution.
To find out how, book a live demo with an IBM expert