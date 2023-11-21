What is renewable energy?

In the late 1700s, the Industrial Revolution ushered in an age of technological breakthroughs that included the use of new energy sources—primarily, fossil fuels. Fossil fuels (oil, coal and natural gas) are formed from the breakdown of organic materials and are burned for fuel. As technology evolved, fossil fuels became more readily available and less expensive to produce, increasing usage. Today, they supply about 80% of the world’s energy.2

However, when fossil fuels are burned, they release greenhouse gases (GHGs) like carbon dioxide (C02), methane (CH4) and nitrous oxide (N20) into the atmosphere. When GHGs build up in the atmosphere, they trap the sun’s radiation and prevent it from being released into space, warming Earth’s surface. As a result, fossil fuels have become the main driver of today’s climate change crisis and its primary consequence, global warming.

Global warming might cause harmful, long-term changes to the Earth’s climate and weather patterns, resulting in stronger storms, hotter, drier summers and changes to natural ecosystems.

Many organizations use carbon accounting—the practice of measuring and tracking the amount of direct and indirect GHGs emitted during normal operations—to help progress an energy transition and reach the goal of achieving net-zero emissions. Incorporating renewable energy sources with low- to zero-carbon emissions can help organizations achieve these goals, reducing GHG emissions and environmental impact.