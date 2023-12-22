What are greenhouse gas emissions?

As sun rays hit Earth, they generate heat—consider the temperature difference on a sunny day versus a cloudy one. However, when greenhouse gases (GHGs) are released into the Earth’s atmosphere, they can create a layer of insulation that prevents that heat from escaping back into space. Similar to how a greenhouse fosters a warmer environment for the plants that it houses, these greenhouse gases trap heat within our atmosphere.

This greenhouse effect is essential; without it, the planet would become too cold to sustain life. But since the Industrial Revolution, human activities have significantly increased the amount of greenhouse gas emissions in our atmosphere. As they remain for years or even centuries, they amplify the greenhouse effect and cause global temperatures to rise, making greenhouse gas emissions a leading cause of global climate change.