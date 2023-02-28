What are Scope 3 emissions?

Specifically, Scope 3 requires organizations to look for instances of carbon emissions outside of their direct carbon footprint and quantify them through the value chain outside of their direct control. This includes embodied emissions within resources or raw materials that are consumed that are by the organization—paper that is used, waste produced, coffee that is consumed—and the emissions of suppliers.

A 2022 Carbon Disclosure Project study1 found that, for companies that report to CDP, supply chain emissions are the biggest contributor to greenhouse gas emissions. Accounting for an average of 11.4x more emissions as compared to operational emissions.

Reporting and reducing Scope 3 emissions is of most immediate relevance to organizations that report to CDP. Report by using the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) or the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework. It’s also important for organizations that have committed to the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi). Which is a partnership of the CDP, the United Nationals Global Compact, the World Resources Institute and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Due to the complexity and volume of data that is required, Scope 3 calculation and reporting should be addressed in a systematic way. To ensure that companies adhere to the disclosure standards of major ESG reporting frameworks. Successfully disclosing Scope 3 emissions can also help companies address the expectations of their stakeholders, as investors, employees and communities increasingly take interest in organizations’ emissions monitoring and mitigation efforts.