Electrification: decarbonizing buildings through fuel switching

Electrification, also known as fuel switching, is the process by which technologies that use coal, oil and natural gas are replaced with those that draw energy from electricity, and it is becoming particularly prevalent with building decarbonization strategies.

With the world urgently needing to move to reduce emissions and tackle climate change, electrification (where the fuel source is solar or wind power) is considered by many to be part of the solution.

In this article, we will focus on fuel switching in the built environment. This largely refers to switching space and water heating from gas or propane-powered appliances to electric alternatives, such as heat pumps. And given that heating and cooling in the built environment account for more than one-third (link resides outside of ibm.com) of total building energy consumption in the US, it’s clear that fuel switching offers an enormous opportunity to slash carbon emissions and accelerate the race to net zero.

If your organization has buildings that are currently powered at least partially by fossil fuels, read on for information on switching to clean energy and the role of building optimization technology in improving energy efficiency at your buildings.

The need for electrification in building decarbonization

Most buildings already use electricity to power HVAC equipment, lighting and office spaces. This has been the case for many years, so why the need for electrification now?

Typically, electricity is not the only energy source used in buildings. Propane, natural gas or oil are often used to power water boilers, cookers and heating systems. This contributes to buildings being one of the biggest carbon polluters, with the built environment accounting for 40% of global carbon emissions. (link resides outside of ibm.com)

Switching to electricity as the primary energy source opens up opportunities to reach the last mile in the decarbonization of the built environment. For many organizations, electrifying heating and cooling will be one of the final steps they take on their net-zero journey. This is because before climate change emerged as a global issue, fossil fuels had become increasingly cheaper over the course of the 20th Century, and many organizations became reliant on them for heating and cooling their buildings.

However, now commercially available electric technologies for heating and cooking have emerged, such as electric heat pumps, electric hot water heaters and electric stoves that can help achieve carbon neutrality.

Benefits of electrification

Carbon emissions from buildings can be reduced (link resides outside of ibm.com) through fuel switching from fossil fuels to electricity for residential or commercial building energy needs. Additionally, switching to electric heating and cooking technologies can have substantial air quality benefits. For instance, studies have revealed that cooking with gas can lead to high indoor levels of carbon monoxide and nitrogen dioxide and increase the risk of asthma.

How to start building decarbonization through fuel switching

Before you begin decarbonizing your building, it is a good idea to employ building optimization software. This will allow you to track energy consumption and emissions data, while also identifying exactly where efficiency improvements can be made to optimize the performance of your buildings.

Using intelligent software (such as IBM Envizi’s Decarbonization solution) that harnesses the power of advanced analytics, artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things and sensor data will ensure that the process of electrification is data-driven and optimizes performance and energy efficiency, while causing minimal disruption and prolonging equipment lifespan. It will also enable you to easily monitor and report on your results.

Electrification, or fuel switching, involves replacing technologies that currently use gas with electric alternatives. The technology that delivers the biggest impact is heat pumps. Many buildings use gas-fired boilers for heating. This technology can be switched out for electrically powered heat pumps. Heat pumps work by drawing in heat from the air or ground outside when it is cold and expelling it indoors. The added benefit is they can also be used in reverse for air conditioning in warmer climates.