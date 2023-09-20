IBM® Envizi™: Scope 3 GHG Accounting + Reporting software leverages AI to help make emissions calculations more efficient. It includes flexible reporting tools to deliver value chain insights and streamline disclosures and offers embedded Scope 3 emissions factor libraries to make calculations less time consuming.

Automate emissions calculations

Envizi offers coverage across all Scope 3 categories, utilizing a GHG calculation engine to apply GHG Protocol-compliant calculation methods underpinned by a robust data management system. Envizi supports over 40 variations of GHG calculation methodologies across the Scope 3 categories.

Identify emissions hotspots

Envizi’s advanced data capture, tagging, and management capabilities help you identify where to focus emissions reduction efforts. Plus, powerful visualizations and customizable reporting functionality underpinned by PowerBI help you demonstrate impact clearly.

Reporting for frameworks and stakeholders

With prebuilt templates aligned to framework questionnaires and a detailed dashboard that allows users to visualize the results in a few clicks, Envizi is designed to streamline Scope 3 performance reporting and disclosures.