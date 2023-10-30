Remote sensing collects geospatial data and makes measurements about the surface of the Earth from above. The process uses remote sensors on satellites, balloons, drones and airplanes, which sense and record reflected or released energy. This remotely sensed information can be integrated with GIS programs to help users make data-informed decisions about the Earth with a global perspective.

There are two types of remote sensing: active and passive.

Active remote sensing uses sensors that emit their own energy or light source and then detect the radiation reflected. An example of this is LiDAR (light detection and ranging), which uses laser beams to measure distances and movement in real time.

LiDAR is used to create topographic maps as well as the precise, 3D models that guide autonomous vehicles through streets. Active remote sensing is also used to assess natural disasters like lava flows, landslides and floods.

Passive remote sensing does not emit its own energy. Rather, it collects naturally emitted and reflected radiation, that is, from the sun. Common examples of passive remote sensors include radiometers (which measure electromagnetic radiation) and accelerometers (which measure acceleration).

The volume of remote sensing data has increased significantly in recent years, due primarily to the increase of satellites and improvements in sensing technology. This has made remote sensing data management increasingly difficult as well. AI foundation models are being introduced to help analyze the growing volume of remote sensing data, making it easier for organizations and government agencies to perform analyses and answer specific questions.