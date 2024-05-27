What is climate resilience?

Efforts to build climate-resilient communities and business operations can help with several key objectives:

Reduced vulnerability

By anticipating and preparing for climate change impacts, communities and systems can reduce their vulnerability to climate-related risks and hazards.

Greater adaptive capacity

Climate resilience strategies help build the capacity of communities, ecosystems and economies to adapt to changing conditions and recover from climate-related shocks.

Continuity of essential functions

Resilient systems are able to maintain essential services and functions, such as food production, water supply and healthcare, even in the face of climate disruptions.

Environmental protection

Climate resilience measures can help safeguard critical infrastructure, such as buildings, roads and power grids. They can also protect natural systems such as forests, wetlands and coastal areas.

Improved sustainability

By reducing the impacts of climate change and enabling adaptation, climate resilience contributes to the long-term sustainability of communities, economies and ecosystems.

Reaching global goals

Building climate resilience is essential for achieving the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals and other global targets that are related to poverty reduction, food security and environmental sustainability.

Enhanced equity and inclusion

Climate resilience efforts can prioritize the needs and perspectives of the most vulnerable and marginalized communities, promoting a more equitable and inclusive approach to climate action.