What is location intelligence?

Location intelligence data comes from several technologies, like satellites, drones, LiDAR and sensors powered by the Internet of Things (IoT). In fact, the sharp increase in the number of IoT-powered smart devices in recent years has led to a massive amount of relevant geographic data for use in location intelligence platforms. The integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and scalable foundation models—machine learning (ML) models trained on broad data sets—is beginning to be implemented to help analyze this high volume of date.

However, at the core of location intelligence tools are geographic information systems (GIS). These are computer systems that capture, store, analyze, visualize and manage geospatial data. With GIS, users can create interactive queries, analyze spatial information, edit data, integrate maps and present results. Without GIS technology, geospatial data sets and their insights are easily overlooked due to volume and complexity. GIS display this data in digestible formats with recognizable patterns.

Organizations across industries use GIS-powered maps, dashboards, applications and analysis to improve resource management, asset management, environmental impact assessments, supply chain management and other activities. Esri is the industry leader in GIS software development and is responsible for developing many of the GIS methods and technologies used today, such as ArcGIS.