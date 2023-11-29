What is fleet management?

A smart fleet management system can help organizations achieve their environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. For instance, fleet providers can play a crucial role in minimizing their organization’s economic footprint by tracking fuel consumption and other diagnostic data. In doing so, they can also improve fleet performance by preventing vehicles from breaking down and avoiding costly vehicle acquisitions.

Fleet management can also enable more positive vehicle inspection outcomes. A poor vehicle inspection can ground vehicles, even when they are fully operational. Fleet management can provide either the predictive or preventative maintenance that keeps vehicles in circulation.

Finally, by implementing various fleet management solutions, companies can improve upkeep, avoid last-minute cancellations and increase the number of customers they serve. This can result in more satisfied customers and greater profitability.