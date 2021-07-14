What is fixed asset management?

Organizations frequently use barcodes, QR codes, or RFID to help track their assets as they are easy to scan and to use with mobile devices. Types of assets include vehicles, computers, furniture and machinery.

Using an asset management system, organizations can:

Track and monitor fixed assets.

Oversee equipment and machinery in multiple locations.

Lower maintenance costs.

Improve operational efficiency.

Maintain a record of retired, sold, stolen or lost assets.

Fixed asset management enables organizations to monitor equipment and vehicles, assess their condition, and keep them in good working order. In this way, they minimize lost inventory, equipment failures and downtime — and improve an asset’s lifetime value.