What is fleet maintenance?

Fleet maintenance is the overall description of how organizations approach vehicle uptime. Fleet maintenance management is the process by which fleet managers ensure the availability of their fleets to complete tasks, such as transporting equipment, raw materials, finished products, or people.

Organizations that depend on a fleet need both a macro and micro view of the status of each vehicle. This allows them to accurately plan their services based on which vehicles are operational, which require immediate repairs, and which ones need replacing.

Increasingly, companies are choosing to run their fleets on real-time fleet maintenance software, such as a computerized maintenance management system. This software can automate a 10,000-foot and extremely granular view of the availability of their fleet at any time, keeping a clear focus on maintenance services and operational costs.

A comprehensive fleet maintenance management program equips organizations with tools to address regulatory requirements, extend automotive vehicle asset life through preventive maintenance, monitor equipment status, and extend parts and inventory management.