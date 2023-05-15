Transportation management systems include several benefits that can help all types of organizations across the supply chain better collaborate and manage their processes.



Cost savings: By optimizing shipping routes and destinations, companies can reduce costs and drive efficiencies. Businesses devote a significant amount of manual labor to maintain and update a complex network of spreadsheets. TMS software helps to manage this complexity by centralizing this information within one tool.



Subsequently, this reduces long-term labor costs, freeing up employees to work on higher-level problems. Some shippers require less than truckload (LTL) deliveries, where what they’re shipping is combined on one truck with goods from other shippers.



Being able to track their shipments among the rest of the goods is important. By automating the creation and analysis of internal and external data, shipping organizations can generate new insights to help them boost profitability and improve efficiency, such as faster invoicing and offloading of goods.



Increased collaboration: Shipping on the global supply chain requires significant collaboration among the transportation network - between shippers, freight brokers, freight service providers and other entities. By aligning all on one cloud-based software, multiple organizations can have a holistic view of the entire supply chain.



Enhanced forecasting: Shipping on the global supply chain requires accurate projections to plan for shipment loading, pickups and routing.1 This type of visibility into the supply chain allows organizations to plan and optimize for efficiency for themselves and their clients. By tracking shipments on varying timelines, organizations have a better overall vantage of their business.



Increased customer satisfaction: Along every step of the supply chain, there is a hand-off from raw materials providers to manufacturers to shippers to resellers and retailers to customers. Their satisfaction and the satisfaction of their customers depend on on-time deliveries or notifications of delays so they can make alternative plans. Using TMS to track movement and alert all participants if there are delays (or if something will be delivered before the estimated date and time) keeps everyone happy.



Better documentation: By automating the process of shipping goods, a TMS improves documentation in several ways; this includes standardizing all documents for compliance, creating a digital chain of custody, enabling real-time shipping updates and creating an archived record of documents automatically.



Automated tendering: Tendering is the process by which shippers can solicit multiple bids from carriers for any given shipping need they have. TMS can organize all the information that shippers have on potential carriers, can contact them automatically with the key information and terms, and accept offers, saving costs and cutting down on unnecessary manual work.2



Mobility: While many organizations will primarily run their TMS and manage their workflows on desktop computers, having a mobile app is critical for agile businesses that have workers constantly on the go.