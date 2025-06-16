Unstructured data integration

Ingest, transform, pre-process unstructured data at scale with watsonx.data integration 

UI display of unstructured data integration capability

Introducing IBM® watsonx.data integration: the new way forward for data engineering

 

Join the webinar to discover how watsonx.data integration can empower you to supercharge AI, while simplifying data engineering.

Get more from your AI with ETL for unstructured data

As AI systems become more ubiquitous, unstructured enterprise data is becoming essential for improving the accuracy of output and a differentiated strategy. Yet despite making up over 90% of enterprise data, less than 1% is used for GenAI today—largely due to manual, fragmented processes.

watsonx.data integration simplifies this by automatically ingesting and transforming unstructured data, then populating it into targets like vector databases for AI use cases. Teams can now build reusable pipelines in minutes, not days—eliminating manual prep and enabling end-to-end integration within a single platform.
Benefits
Enterprise-grade

Built for scale, with embedded security and compliance.
One tool, infinite possibilities

Works alongside structured data integration across batch, streaming, replication, and observability, so you can eliminate the patchwork of tools.
Any user

Designed for all skill levels—from no/low-code to a comprehensive SDK.

Build an unstructured data integration pipeline in less than two minutes

Much like traditional ETL in structured data integration, this new technology applies the same extract, transform, and load (ETL) process to unstructured data.
Data driven governance and security Db2 Database product screenshot
Extract

Regardless of skill level, users can take advantage of an intuitive UI and pre-built connectors to ingest commonly used unstructured file types from a variety of sources. For more technical users, the platform is fully extensible through a comprehensive SDK.
Retrieval augmented generation (RAG) diagram
Transform

For the transform step, the capability provides pre-built quality operators to handle functions like text extraction, de-duplication, and removal of sensitive content like PII and hate, abuse, and profanity (HAP). These transformations are powered by a scalable engine that can process hundreds of millions of pages—exponentially accelerating unstructured data processing. Unstructured data integration also integrates with open-source frameworks like LangChain to extend transformation functionality even further.
Unstructured data integration product interface
Load

For the load step, the feature provides chunking and embedding operators to streamline embedding generation and populate vector databases, like Milvus, making the unstructured data easily accessible for AI use cases.
Unstructured data ACLs interface display
Build for enterprise scale

Once pipelines are built, they will remain live with automatic embedding updates when source documents change, solving common issues with outdated vectorized data. To maintain security, built-in access control lists (ACLs) let organizations manage who can view and act on specific datasets.
Data driven governance and security Db2 Database product screenshot
Use cases
Unified insights from all your data

IBM watsonx.data integration unifies structured and unstructured data across modern lakehouse architectures. By connecting databases, documents, logs, images, and emails, it enables richer insights, more accurate AI, and a complete view of your business.
Powering intelligent, agentic workflows

watsonx.data integration transforms unstructured content into structured, actionable data for autonomous agents and real-time systems—powering use cases like automated service, fraud detection, and dynamic supply chains.
High-quality inputs for AI training

watsonx.data integration prepares unstructured content—like documents, audio, and video—for AI training by cleaning, enriching, and structuring it. This ensures high-quality inputs for better NLP, computer vision, and predictive analytics.
Take the next step

Watch the Chat with the Lab series to learn more

