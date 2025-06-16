As AI systems become more ubiquitous, unstructured enterprise data is becoming essential for improving the accuracy of output and a differentiated strategy. Yet despite making up over 90% of enterprise data, less than 1% is used for GenAI today—largely due to manual, fragmented processes.

watsonx.data integration simplifies this by automatically ingesting and transforming unstructured data, then populating it into targets like vector databases for AI use cases. Teams can now build reusable pipelines in minutes, not days—eliminating manual prep and enabling end-to-end integration within a single platform.