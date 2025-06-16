Ingest, transform, pre-process unstructured data at scale with watsonx.data integration
As AI systems become more ubiquitous, unstructured enterprise data is becoming essential for improving the accuracy of output and a differentiated strategy. Yet despite making up over 90% of enterprise data, less than 1% is used for GenAI today—largely due to manual, fragmented processes.
watsonx.data integration simplifies this by automatically ingesting and transforming unstructured data, then populating it into targets like vector databases for AI use cases. Teams can now build reusable pipelines in minutes, not days—eliminating manual prep and enabling end-to-end integration within a single platform.
Built for scale, with embedded security and compliance.
Works alongside structured data integration across batch, streaming, replication, and observability, so you can eliminate the patchwork of tools.
Designed for all skill levels—from no/low-code to a comprehensive SDK.
Much like traditional ETL in structured data integration, this new technology applies the same extract, transform, and load (ETL) process to unstructured data.
IBM watsonx.data integration unifies structured and unstructured data across modern lakehouse architectures. By connecting databases, documents, logs, images, and emails, it enables richer insights, more accurate AI, and a complete view of your business.
watsonx.data integration transforms unstructured content into structured, actionable data for autonomous agents and real-time systems—powering use cases like automated service, fraud detection, and dynamic supply chains.
watsonx.data integration prepares unstructured content—like documents, audio, and video—for AI training by cleaning, enriching, and structuring it. This ensures high-quality inputs for better NLP, computer vision, and predictive analytics.