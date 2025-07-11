Build ETL pipelines for unstructured data with IBM watsonx.data integration

On 11 June 2025, the IBM launched the availability of its new approach to data integration: watsonx.data integration. This solution offers a single control plane to author batch, real-time streaming and data replication pipelines, underpinned by built-in observability.

Within the same solution, teams can build reusable unstructured data pipelines alongside structured ones, unlocking a goldmine of previously inaccessible data to power new use cases and meet the evolving demands of modern data environments. With watsonx.data integration’s unstructured data integration (UDI) capability, users can intuitively build pipelines that ingest, transform, and process high volumes of unstructured data—including documents, PDFs, PPTs, and more—in just minutes.

This product combines breakthrough open source and proprietary innovations straight from IBM Research. Some best-in-class product features include:

Seamless ingestion of diverse unstructured data types from a wide range of business sources using prebuilt connectors

of diverse unstructured data types from a wide range of business sources using prebuilt connectors Drag-and-drop transformation with prebuilt, IBM Research–backed operators for cleaning, normalizing, and preparing unstructured content for AI

with prebuilt, IBM Research–backed operators for cleaning, normalizing, and preparing unstructured content for AI Automated vector store population, enabling embeddings to be stored in supported vector databases for retrieval augmented generation (RAG) and other AI use cases

Designed to handle the enterprise data that has been traditionally underutilized, watsonx.data integration marks a major step forward in unlocking unstructured data for AI and analytics.