What are access controls?

Physical access controls—such as gates and locked doors—control access to physical locations. Logical access controls—such as intrusion detection and prevention systems—control access to computer systems. This article deals primarily with logical access controls.

In access management terms, the entities that need access are known as “subjects.” These subjects include both human users and nonhuman identities, such as bots, apps, automated workloads and AI agents.

In fact, as this latter category explodes—driven by proliferating cloud infrastructure, the rise of DevOps and the adoption of advanced artificial intelligence tools—nonhuman users are becoming a key focus of access control.

The things that subjects need to access—application programming interfaces (APIs), operating system settings, sensitive information in a cloud database—are called “objects.”

Implementing access controls in an enterprise network is typically a matter of creating and enforcing access control policies, which define each subject’s access rights within a system. Access control policies dictate whether a subject can access an object (such as a document) and their permissions with respect to that object (in the case of a document: read only, read and write, full administrative control).

Access controls are a cornerstone of identity security. For example, zero-trust network architectures rely on robust access controls to prevent unauthorized access while streamlining access for authorized users. In cloud-native networks, where identity is the new perimeter, access controls are vital to cybersecurity efforts more broadly.

At the same time, access controls are a weak point for many systems. Broken access controls are No. 1 on the OWASP Top 10 list of the most critical web application security risks. And according to IBM’s X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, identity-based attacks—in which threat actors hijack valid user accounts to abuse their access privileges—account for almost a third of breaches.

So, while access management plays a key role in organizational security postures, available data suggests there is room for improvement.