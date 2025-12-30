What is security automation?

By Derek Robertson and Annie Badman

Security automation, defined

Security automation uses artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and predefined workflows to automatically identify, prevent and respond to cyberattacks with minimal human intervention. 

By embedding automation across every stage of the security lifecycle—from scanning for vulnerabilities to enforcing identity-based access controls—organizations can reduce response times and strengthen their overall security and governance postures.

Automating time-consuming and repetitive tasks—such as blocking hostile domains, scanning for exposed secrets and investigating common threats—helps teams respond to threats faster and with greater accuracy. Security teams can reduce alert fatigue while focusing on more strategic initiatives such as proactive threat detection and policy optimization.

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, organizations that use security automation can shorten breach times by 80 days on average and reduce average breach costs by USD 1.9 million.

Core security automation platforms 

Organizations typically deploy several security automation platforms that work together to provide visibility, orchestration and continuous protection across hybrid environments.

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) 

Endpoint detection and response (EDR) tools collect data from all endpoints—desktop and laptop computers, servers, mobile devices, Internet of Things (IoT) devices—while analyzing evolving threats in real time.
Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR)

Security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) platforms provide a central console integrating other security solutions into threat response workflows, automating routine tasks, investigations and remediation.
Security information and event management (SIEM)

Security information and event management (SIEM) systems aggregate data across functions to identify threats, generate security alerts and maintain compliance documentation for audits and reporting.
Extended detection and response (XDR)

Extended detection and response (XDR) platforms collect and analyze security data from endpoints, networks and the cloud to enable automatic incident response.

Modern implementations increasingly complement these security automation solutions with policy as code frameworks and secret scanning capabilities.

Policy as code helps enforce consistent security and compliance standards across hybrid environments, while secret scanning identifies exposed credentials early in development pipelines. These practices align with broader security lifecycle management principles, which emphasize protecting, inspecting and governing sensitive assets throughout their lifespan.

Example security automation workflow 

  1.  A user logs in from an unusual location.  

  2. The EDR performs a geolocation lookup on the IP address and passes the findings to the SOAR platform.  

  3. The SOAR platform executes a playbook to validate the user’s identity and authentication.

  4. The SIEM logs the incident for compliance.
How does security automation work?

Security automation workflows generally follow four main phases: creating response playbooks, detecting and analyzing threats, responding automatically and documenting incidents. 

Platforms such as XDR and next-generation SIEMs can handle multiple steps within this workflow but rarely cover everything. Instead, organizations typically deploy several core tools that share data through application programming interfaces (APIs) and integrated dashboards within the IT environment. 

Increasingly, organizations are designing automation workflows that support a complete security lifecycle—one that extends from initial configuration to credential rotation and decommissioning.

Some teams also integrate secret scanning into their pipelines to detect exposed credentials or API keys early in the development process, addressing vulnerabilities before they reach production.

A typical security automation deployment might combine: 

  • SOAR orchestrating workflows and playbooks across systems. 
     
  • EDR detecting and responding to endpoint threats in real time. 
     
  • SIEM collecting logs for compliance.

  • XDR coordinating responses across cloud, network and endpoints.  

As AI and ML-driven pipelines become more common, maintaining strong secret hygiene is essential. Credentials or tokens can inadvertently be absorbed into model training datasets, creating new exposure risks.

Automation playbooks

Playbooks are process maps that outline standard security processes such as threat detection, investigation and incident response. Playbooks can span multiple tools, apps and firewalls throughout an organizations security infrastructure, replacing manual processes with automated workflows.

They can range from fully automated (blocking known malicious IPs) to semiautomated (requiring human approval before disconnecting critical systems). SOAR platforms often excel at running complex playbooks that automate tasks across multiple tools.

In an automated environment, playbooks define workflows chaining together multiple security tools to execute complex operations. Teams establish security policies that prioritize threat urgency and define automated responses for each incident type. 

Threat detection

Security automation uses four main approaches to threat detection across the evolving threat landscape:

  1. Signature-based, which flags known hostile file hashes and IP addresses.

  2. Anomaly-based, which catches deviations from expected patterns.

  3. Behavior-based, which identifies unusual activity compared to trends over time. 

  4. Intelligence-driven, which integrates external threat intelligence feeds. 

Different security automation tools can detect different threats by focusing on different facets of a system:  

Organizations choose security automation tools based on business need and risk level to optimize their security posture. A company handling sensitive data might deploy ITDR to protect against phishing attacks or integrate secret scanning to reduce the risk of credential exposure.   

Larger organizations might add XDR to perform more comprehensive security tasks such as rooting out false positives, coordinating responses and maintaining consistent protection across the entire attack surface.

Incorporating policy as code into these systems helps ensure that response actions—such as blocking traffic, revoking access or enforcing encryption—are applied consistently and automatically across the environment.

Automated response

When threats are identified, security teams automate security incident response—the process for containing and resolving security breaches. 

Automated systems triage incidents according to playbook priorities. Security automation then takes remediation actions such as blocking domains, deploying patches, updating antivirus software, scanning for malware, reencrypting data and changing user access privileges. 

Different types of platforms can automate different aspects of incident response. XDR platforms generally provide the most comprehensive response capabilities: disconnecting impacted devices, logging users off the network, halting processes and taking data sources offline. 

Organizations without a fully staffed security operations center (SOC) can use managed detection and response (MDR) providers to monitor, detect and respond to threats in real time by using external SOC staff.  

Compliance automation

Depending on location and industry, organizations can be subject to laws or regulations that require specific logging and documentation of security incidents. Security automation can help streamline this process.

The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act are just some of the standards organizations might need to consider.

While SIEM systems have become general-purpose security automation tools, their original purpose was tracking security data for compliance reasons. Automated reporting can help reduce the resources necessary for regulatory compliance and mitigate the risk of human error.

Documentation tools can also help aggregate data for AI and ML tools that perform anomaly-based threat detection. For example, during a data breach, SIEM might log user, time and IP address, storing this information in a data lake for further analysis. It can then be used to refine existing detection rules or implement new ones. 

Organizations advancing in their audit readiness are increasingly using policy as code to translate compliance rules into automated guardrails. With this approach, policies written, deployed and managed in code help ensure infrastructure is always compliant by default and provide version-controlled audit trails of policy enforcement.

Key capabilities of security automation

Security automation tools detect and respond to security threats, helping to optimize threat hunting, vulnerability management and risk scoring—key elements of organizational cybersecurity.  

Threat hunting

Security automation can help transform threat hunting from a manual, time-intensive process to a continuous, scalable operation. Instead of security analysts manually reviewing logs from dozens of systems, automated tools can continuously analyze millions of events, flagging the anomalies that need human intervention.  

For instance, an NDR can compare current network behavior against historical patterns and identify subtle deviations that might indicate an advanced persistent threat. This comparison can reduce the investigation time from days to hours. Security automation tools can also enhance a SOC’s threat hunting capabilities by automating rote workloads and freeing up security team members to personally investigate cyberthreats. 

Vulnerability management

Vulnerability management—the process of continuously discovering and resolving security vulnerabilities in an organization’s infrastructure—can benefit from automation. 

Vulnerability scanner software automatically evaluates security systems for flaws or weaknesses. Scanners often integrate with security automation tools such as SIEMs and EDRs to prioritize remediation.

For example, when a scanner identifies an unknown device accessing the intranet, it can pass that information to the EDR, which executes a playbook to disconnect the device pending authentication. 

Many platforms automatically download and test patches. While EDR platforms automatically deploy new patches, unified endpoint management (UEM) systems can help ensure they reach and install on user devices. 

Advanced practices also include credential hygiene, such as automated rotation of tokens and keys, which can reduce exposure of secrets and support hybrid cloud and multicloud scale.

Risk scoring

Automation enhances risk scoring by assigning numerical values to threats and vulnerabilities. 

SIEMs collect vast amounts of data that can help security teams determine risk scores by using machine learning algorithms to identify events most closely associated with breaches. These scores can integrate into SOAR dashboards to help tools and users prioritize threats. 

Risk scoring is an example of an area where automation is complementary, not total. Human judgment often remains essential for decision-making to align scores with organizational security priorities. 

Authors

Derek Robertson

Staff Writer

IBM Think

Annie Badman

Staff Writer

IBM Think
