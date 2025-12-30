What is security automation?

By embedding automation across every stage of the security lifecycle—from scanning for vulnerabilities to enforcing identity-based access controls—organizations can reduce response times and strengthen their overall security and governance postures.

Automating time-consuming and repetitive tasks—such as blocking hostile domains, scanning for exposed secrets and investigating common threats—helps teams respond to threats faster and with greater accuracy. Security teams can reduce alert fatigue while focusing on more strategic initiatives such as proactive threat detection and policy optimization.

According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, organizations that use security automation can shorten breach times by 80 days on average and reduce average breach costs by USD 1.9 million.