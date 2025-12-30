What is security automation?

Depending on location and industry, organizations can be subject to laws or regulations that require specific logging and documentation of security incidents. Security automation can help streamline this process.
The Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI-DSS), General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) and Sarbanes-Oxley (SOX) Act are just some of the standards organizations might need to consider.
While SIEM systems have become general-purpose security automation tools, their original purpose was tracking security data for compliance reasons. Automated reporting can help reduce the resources necessary for regulatory compliance and mitigate the risk of human error.
Documentation tools can also help aggregate data for AI and ML tools that perform anomaly-based threat detection. For example, during a data breach, SIEM might log user, time and IP address, storing this information in a data lake for further analysis. It can then be used to refine existing detection rules or implement new ones.
Organizations advancing in their audit readiness are increasingly using policy as code to translate compliance rules into automated guardrails. With this approach, policies written, deployed and managed in code help ensure infrastructure is always compliant by default and provide version-controlled audit trails of policy enforcement.