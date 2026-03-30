What is phishing resistant MFA and how does it work?

Most MFA methods—SMS codes, one-time passwords, push notifications—work by generating a secret that the end user then provides to a service. For instance, when a user logs in to their bank account, they might enter both a password and a six-digit code sent to their phone or generated by an authenticator app.

While these MFA methods can help stop many attacks, they can struggle with phishing—cyberattacks that use deceptive communications to trick users into revealing credentials or approving fraudulent access.

Phishing attacks exploit human behavior rather than technical vulnerabilities, which can makes them harder for traditional MFA to block. The authentication factors that attackers steal or manipulate are technically valid. The code is real, the approval is genuine and the credentials are correct. Traditional MFA has no way to tell the difference between a legitimate login and one that was coerced or intercepted.

According to the IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index, phishing is one of the primary ways attackers obtain the valid credentials they then abuse. Stolen accounts are one of the most common initial attack vectors, accounting for 32% of incidents.

Phishing-resistant multifactor authentication helps stop these attacks by providing authentication in a fundamentally different way. Instead of transmitting a secret, it uses public key cryptography and a technique called origin binding.



Public key cryptography is a cryptographic approach that uses a pair of mathematically linked keys, one public and one private, to verify identity without transmitting a shared secret.

Origin binding is when the authenticator—such as a security key or passkey on a phone—responds only when it recognizes the legitimate domain. If the site is spoofed, the authenticator stays silent and there’s nothing for the attacker to capture.

For example, say that an employee is lured to a spoofed login page instead of the real one. Their authenticator checks the domain, finds no match and stays silent, even if they’ve already entered their credentials.

With phishing-resistant MFA, organizations can help protect user accounts even when employees fall for phishing attempts. They can also help satisfy the growing body of standards and regulatory requirements—from parties such as the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) and cyber insurance underwriters—that now treat phishing-resistant authentication as the baseline for strong authentication.