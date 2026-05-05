Every user, application and process in an organization needs some level of access to do its job. A developer needs to push code to a repository. A billing clerk needs to pull up payment records. A backup service needs to read data from a database.

Under the principle of least privilege, each of these entities gets exactly the access those tasks require and nothing else.

The developer can push code to a repository but not deploy code to production.

The billing clerk can read payment records but not change them.

The backup service can copy data but not alter it.

The concept is sometimes called least privilege access or minimum access. It applies to both human user accounts and nonhuman identities (NHIs) including applications, devices, service accounts, API keys and AI agents.

PoLP is a central component of identity and access management (IAM), which is the broader security framework that governs who gets access, what they can do with it and for how long. In other words, IAM is the system that puts PoLP into practice.

PoLP is also one of the foundational mechanisms of zero trust security. Under zero trust, no user, device or application is trusted by default—even on the corporate network. Instead, every access request is analyzed and granted on a case-by-case basis. Legitimate requests are given PoLP access and no more. In this way, PoLP can help organizations enforce compliance, contain security incidents and strengthen their overall security posture.