The principle of least privilege (PoLP) is an information security concept in which users, applications and processes receive only the minimum access rights they need to do a task, for the minimum amount of time necessary, and nothing more.
Every user, application and process in an organization needs some level of access to do its job. A developer needs to push code to a repository. A billing clerk needs to pull up payment records. A backup service needs to read data from a database.
Under the principle of least privilege, each of these entities gets exactly the access those tasks require and nothing else.
The concept is sometimes called least privilege access or minimum access. It applies to both human user accounts and nonhuman identities (NHIs) including applications, devices, service accounts, API keys and AI agents.
PoLP is a central component of identity and access management (IAM), which is the broader security framework that governs who gets access, what they can do with it and for how long. In other words, IAM is the system that puts PoLP into practice.
PoLP is also one of the foundational mechanisms of zero trust security. Under zero trust, no user, device or application is trusted by default—even on the corporate network. Instead, every access request is analyzed and granted on a case-by-case basis. Legitimate requests are given PoLP access and no more. In this way, PoLP can help organizations enforce compliance, contain security incidents and strengthen their overall security posture.
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The most straightforward case for PoLP is the compromised credential scenario. An attacker gets ahold of a valid username and password, typically through a phishing email, a dark web marketplace or infostealer malware. Then, the attacker logs in. From the network’s perspective, this looks like a normal session from a legitimate user.
If the compromised account carries excessive privileges—access to systems, databases and file shares the actual user never touches in day-to-day work—the attacker now has all those permissions too. They can move laterally across the network toward higher-value targets and sensitive information, such as financial records, customer databases and proprietary source code.
It’s this lateral movement that can turn one compromised password into a full-blown data breach.
According to the IBM Cost of a Data Breach Report, breaches that begin with compromised credentials cost an average of USD 4.67 million and take about 246 days to find and contain. The IBM X-Force® Threat Intelligence Index found that hijacked accounts were involved in 32% of the cyberattacks analyzed.
By limiting the access that any account has, the principle of least privilege helps significantly reduce the blast radius of attacks. It shrinks what an attacker can reach with the initial account, helps prevent unauthorized access to unrelated systems and limits the potential damage from any single breach.
For instance, imagine that a hacker compromises a marketing analyst’s account. With least privilege in place, they might access a few dashboards in a customer relationship management (CRM) tool, but nothing more. Without PoLP, that same account might still have access to production databases, internal APIs and file servers from projects that ended months ago. It’s the same attack, but with a much larger blast radius.
Nonhuman identities (NHIs)—service accounts, workload identities, bots, AI agents—now make up the majority of identities in most enterprise environments. By one estimate, machine identities outnumber human ones 45:1.
Collectively, NHIs represent a massive attack surface. Each one is a potential vulnerability if its permissions aren’t carefully scoped. Cloud environments, remote access architectures and the proliferation of software services mean that there are far more identities requesting access to critical systems than there used to be.
According to OWASP, overprivileging is one of the top 10 risks associated with nonhuman identities. Because they’re integral to core workflows (such as the DevOps lifecycle and system backups), NHIs often have privileged access to sensitive information. And in the interest of making these processes “just work,” organizations often give NHIs higher privileges than they need.
Credential exposure is another consideration. Apps and devices don’t use passwords, but they do use API keys, OAuth tokens, certificates and other secrets to authenticate themselves. These secrets can be stolen and misused much the same way human users’ passwords can, enabling unauthorized access and lateral movement across systems.
Unlike human users, NHIs can’t use two-factor authentication—so one stolen credential is often all it takes to hijack an account. PoLP doesn’t prevent credential theft, but it limits what a stolen credential can reach.
NHIs are often left active after their associated apps or devices are retired—unmonitored, with their full permissions intact. In fact, improper offboarding is the number-one risk associated with NHIs according to OWASP.
PoLP helps address these risks by ensuring that each NHI operates with only the access it needs. These restrictions can help limit the damage if a credential is stolen and reduce exposures when an NHI is retired.
PoLP also helps guard against insider threats. These threats include both malicious insiders who deliberately misuse their access and well-meaning employees who accidentally cause damage with permissions they don’t need and might not even realize they have.
According to the Cost of a Data Breach Report, malicious insider attacks are the costliest breach vector, averaging USD 4.92 million per incident. This price tag is higher than phishing, ransomware and compromised credentials.
The cost is so high in part because insiders already have legitimate access. There is no perimeter to breach or suspicious login to flag. When a user has permissions that extend well beyond their role, the damage they can do—whether intentionally or by accident—is bounded only by what they can reach. PoLP limits that reach.
Several regulatory standards and compliance frameworks treat least privilege as a baseline requirement to restrict access to sensitive data.
PoLP begins with a default-deny posture. Every user, application and process starts with zero access. Permissions are added only as needed. Permissions are scoped to a specific task or a defined role, instead of seniority, convenience or other less relevant criteria. Each user gets only the minimum set of access rights that their work requires, as documented in formal access policies set by identity and security teams.
In practice, this means PoLP can get granular.
Consider a role-based access control (RBAC) system. Under standard RBAC, a customer support agent might be granted broad standing access to the company’s billing system. In an RBAC system that operates according to the principle of least privilege, that same agent might receive read-only permissions by default. If a specific ticket requires something such as updating a customer’s information, the agent can request temporary access for that interaction.
The least privilege principle applies across four stages of the access lifecycle.
When someone joins an organization, moves into a new role or sets up an account with a new resource they receive a basic level of access. Access might be role-based, attribute-based or provisioned on demand with no standing permissions at all, depending on the access model in use.
What PoLP adds, regardless of the model, is that access must always be scoped to the minimum necessary for the role or task at hand. For example, a new financial analyst at a bank might technically have access to a broad range of reporting tools and datasets. Under PoLP, though, that analyst receives only the specific dashboards and datasets their current work requires, not everything the tools might offer. If their responsibilities change or expand, then access is adjusted accordingly.
When users are actively exercising permissions, access control mechanisms enforce the boundaries set during provisioning throughout the normal course of work.
For example, the financial analyst mentioned earlier can run queries on the datasets they were provisioned to access, but if they try to open a file outside their scope, access is denied. The boundary set at provisioning holds.
If the same analyst is temporarily brought onto another project and needs access to a different dataset, they can submit an access request. The IAM system evaluates it—checking identity, role, context and intent—and grants the additional permission for the duration of that project. When it’s over, the elevated access is revoked.
Identity and security teams run periodic audits to check whether permissions and access policies still match users’ responsibilities, network configurations, business operations and other relevant criteria. These reviews can help catch a range of common access issues, such as an employee who switched teams but retained all their old permissions or a contractor account that was never deprovisioned.
When access is no longer needed—because someone left the company, changed teams or finished a task—permissions are revoked. Lingering access on old or forgotten accounts is a common vulnerability. Often, nobody is watching what happens on them, making the accounts easy targets for attackers. Properly deprovisioning accounts helps organizations reduce their attack surface and prevent unauthorized access from compromised dormant accounts.
The principle of least privilege and zero trust security overlap but are not the same thing. Zero trust is a cybersecurity architecture built according to the notion that one should never trust and always verify every access request, no matter where it comes from. The principle of least privilege is a model for how much access to grant a legitimate request.
Zero trust rejects the old perimeter model, which assumed that everything inside the network firewall was safe. Zero trust recognizes that attackers can get past the outer perimeter and insiders can cause security breaches, too.
Under zero trust, no user, device or application is trusted by default, even on the corporate network. Every access request is evaluated based on identity, device, location and behavior patterns. Even after authentication, users get only the minimum access they need for what they are doing at that moment.
In other words, zero trust controls the conditions for granting access, while PoLP controls the scope. Together, they enable a defense-in-depth approach to access management.
Just-in-time (JIT) access is one way to implement PoLP. It’s often considered the strictest and most granular expression of least privilege because it eliminates standing permissions altogether. This means it doesn’t provision a baseline level of access and manage above it. Rather, JIT grants access on demand for a specific task and revokes it automatically when the task is complete.
For example, a database engineer who needs to run a migration script on a production database has no standing access to that system at all. Instead, they’d request access for a four-hour window, get it, use it and lose it. There is no baseline and no lingering permissions.
For organizations that want to enforce PoLP as strictly as possible, JIT is often the most effective approach. If no one ever has standing access, there are no dormant accounts or lingering permissions for hackers to exploit. However, it can come with challenges. Provisioning everything on demand can create operational friction, particularly for routine tasks, and integrating JIT across legacy systems and cloud environments can be technically complex.
Organizations enforce PoLP through access control models, which are frameworks that define how permissions are assigned, managed and reviewed.
Two security models are common in PoLP implementations: role-based access control and attribute-based access control.
Role-based access control (RBAC) groups permissions into predefined user roles—“financial analyst,” “network engineer,” “help desk technician”—and assigns people to those roles rather than configuring permissions individually for each user. The structure mirrors how most organizations already work, with departments, titles and reporting lines.
While RBAC is more secure than many other access models, it rarely achieves least privilege alone. Instead, it frequently needs to be combined with other controls such as access reviews and JIT provisioning.
For example, standard RBAC might create a set of standing permissions for each role, while least-privilege RBAC might use JIT instead of standing privileges.
Where RBAC assigns permissions based on who a user is, ABAC makes decisions based on a wider set of attributes. Attributes can include characteristics of the user (department, job level, location), the resource (sensitivity classification, data type), the environment (time of day, network, device type) and the action being requested (read, write, delete).
For example, an ABAC policy at a financial services firm might allow an analyst to access sensitive transaction data only during business hours, only from a managed corporate laptop and only while connected to the company network. The same analyst trying to pull up the same data at midnight from a personal phone on airport wifi would be blocked.
Many PoLP implementations use ABAC because of how narrowly it can scope access decisions by using a complex combination of user, resource, context and action. And many of the tools PoLP relies on—such as just-in-time access—use some form of ABAC to make access decisions.
While access control models define how permissions should be structured, IAM tools help enforce those permissions. These tools manage, monitor and control user access at scale across on-premises endpoints, data centers and cloud environments.
Privileged access management (PAM) tools focus on the highest-risk accounts: superuser accounts, service accounts and other privileged users with administrator privileges. A compromised privileged account can expose an entire system’s configuration, user database and encryption keys, not just one person’s data.
PAM tools address this risk by storing privileged credentials in encrypted vaults, logging sessions and enforcing approval workflows so that elevated privileges are always controlled, monitored and time-limited.
For example, a database administrator who needs root access to run a maintenance operation can’t just log in whenever they want. They must request access, get approval and complete their work in a timed window.
Identity governance and administration (IGA) platforms tie access management to the employee lifecycle. They connect to HR systems so that when someone joins the organization, moves teams or leaves, their access rights adjust automatically. That automation can help streamline provisioning and deprovisioning while preventing privilege creep.
Automated IGA workflows are important in large organizations where managing provisioning and deprovisioning by hand is a recipe for overpermissioning and unretired accounts.
While PoLP can be easy to aspire to, it can be harder to maintain.
Privilege creep is the gradual buildup of access rights that occurs when users change roles, take on side projects or accumulate temporary permissions that nobody remembers to revoke.
For instance, a marketing analyst moves to the product team but keeps access to the marketing shared drive and the team’s analytics dashboard. Or a developer gets temporary access to a production database to debug a customer issue, and the temporary access becomes permanent through inertia.
Over time, these accumulated excessive privileges create bloated accounts with far more access than any single role requires. The users themselves might not realize what they can reach.
Least privilege taken too far can grind work to a halt. If an employee must file a ticket and wait two days to get access to a system they need for an afternoon’s work, they might try to find workarounds: borrowing a colleague’s credentials, using a shared service account or turning to an unsanctioned tool that doesn’t require IT approval. These workarounds can then create worse security risks than a slightly more permissive access policy would have.
According to the Cost of a Data Breach Report, shadow AI—unsanctioned artificial intelligence tools—was a factor in 20% of breaches.
Shadow AI is partly a least-privilege problem. When sanctioned tools are too locked down or too slow to access, people might be tempted to go around them.
Organizations can help balance these demands by working to make access east to request and quickly granted. Self-service portals, automated approval workflows and just-in-time access can help provision exactly the right permissions for exactly as long as the task takes.
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