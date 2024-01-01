As cloud migration and digital transformation continue to accelerate, organizations can be left unprepared for many of the new identity challenges:
IBM® Verify provides the foundational building blocks that can enable clients to build an effective identity fabric, consisting of both IBM and existing third-party solutions. It helps you:
The IBM® Verify Directory consolidates the directory and delivers a single source of truth, management and enforcement to unlock more intelligence, insightful use cases and threat detection, creating a successful identity fabric solution. These can help drive cost reduction and efficiency while decreasing shadow IT.
IBM® Application Gateway provides no-code integrations that allow traditional applications to use advanced authentication capabilities, such as passkeys. This offers an integrated view of user flows across all applications, which helps reduce risk and improve regulatory compliance.
IBM® Verify Trust provides a dynamic, adaptive security layer to any existing IAM solution. Powered by AI, Verify Trust delivers accurate and continuous risk-based access protection against the latest account takeover techniques. It combines global intelligence, user behavioral biometrics, authentication results, network data, account history and a wide range of device risk detection capabilities.
Schedule a call with IBM Security® experts to discuss identity fabric solutions.