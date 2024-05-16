Despite significant cyber investments, Identity has become the leading attack vector, with 61% of all breaches involve stolen or misused credentials1. The proliferation of diverse cloud environments, each with its own identity, coupled with the complexities of legacy systems, has created an incomplete view, fragmented identity silos and an increased risk.
IBM Verify Directory seamlessly integrates with your existing Identity tools helping organizations to:
In 2023, organizations saw a 71% spike in cyberattacks caused by exploiting identities. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard identities.
Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024 - Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs.
EMA 2024 Impact Brief on IBM Identity and Access Management (IAM). Read the report
Create a single authoritative view of any given identity across the landscape. IBM provides a single source of truth, management, and enforcement to unlock more intelligence, insightful use cases and threat detection while enabling you to build an Identity Fabric.
Scale with the largest deployments, including those with 100s of millions of identities and over 5,000 logins per second. Flexible deployment options support the latest OS and Kubernetes requirements for multi-cloud and hybrid deployment models.
With a single location for identity profiles, IBM Verify becomes the foundation for accurate threat detection and response. Gain unparalleled visibility of users, devices and systems across the enterprise, enabling informed decisions that drive business objectives.
See how an effective identity fabric can help remove silos and simplify across multiple sources and platforms.
Learn about new enhanced Identity and Access Management (IAM) capabilities with IBM Verify.
Modernize authentication mechanisms for legacy applications requiring code changes.
Infuse risk confidence into IAM systems to deliver smarter authentication.
Add deep context, intelligence and security to decisions about which users should have access to your organization’s data and applications.