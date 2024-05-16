Home Security Verify Directory IBM Verify Directory
Consolidate and unify enterprise identity management through a scalable, containerized, and robust directory solution.
Eliminate identity silos with a vendor-neutral authoritative directory

Despite significant cyber investments, Identity has become the leading attack vector, with 61% of all breaches involve stolen or misused credentials1. The proliferation of diverse cloud environments, each with its own identity, coupled with the complexities of legacy systems, has created an incomplete view, fragmented identity silos and an increased risk.

IBM Verify Directory seamlessly integrates with your existing Identity tools helping organizations to:

  • Eliminate identity silos
  • Create a highly scalable and available cloud-native directory
  • Provide the foundation for Identity Threat Detection and Response (ITDR)
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

In 2023, organizations saw a 71% spike in cyberattacks caused by exploiting identities. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard identities.
Benefits Eliminate Identity Silos

Create a single authoritative view of any given identity across the landscape. IBM provides a single source of truth, management, and enforcement to unlock more intelligence, insightful use cases and threat detection while enabling you to build an Identity Fabric.

 Scalable, elastic and cloud-native

Scale with the largest deployments, including those with 100s of millions of identities and over 5,000 logins per second. Flexible deployment options support the latest OS and Kubernetes requirements for multi-cloud and hybrid deployment models.

 Improved risk posture

With a single location for identity profiles, IBM Verify becomes the foundation for accurate threat detection and response. Gain unparalleled visibility of users, devices and systems across the enterprise, enabling informed decisions that drive business objectives.
Resources Taking the complexity out of identity solutions for hybrid environments

See how an effective identity fabric can help remove silos and simplify across multiple sources and platforms.

 EMA 2024 Impact Brief on IBM IAM Solution

Learn about new enhanced Identity and Access Management (IAM) capabilities with IBM Verify.

