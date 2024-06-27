Home Security Verify Application Gateway IBM Application Gateway
Easily extend modern authentication capabilities to legacy applications without requiring code changes
Modernize authentication mechanisms for legacy applications

As organizations modernize IAM solutions, legacy applications are often abandoned due to the lack of funding, time, or the ability to modify existing application authentication flows. IBM Application Gateway:

  • Extends your modern advanced authentication capabilities, like Passkeys, to legacy applications with no-code integrations
  • It allows enterprises to create a consistent user experience across all applications
  • Creates an integrated view of user flows to help reduce risk and improve regulatory compliance
  • Product-agnostic and configures in minutes, seamlessly integrating with all major identity providers
  • Includes native Kubernetes integrations for performance, scalability and configuration, and has no additional dependencies
Benefits Easily update legacy applications

Application Gateway seamlessly integrates with all major Identity providers, including IBM Verify, Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Ping and any compliant OIDC OP, extending modern authentication mechanisms to legacy applications with no code integrations.

 Create a positive and consistent user experience

With no code integrations Application Gateway enables users to log into legacy applications with the same authentication they use for modern applications.

 Improved security posture

Easily manage and enforce consistent user policies, comply with changing regulations, and gain a holistic view of identities across your enterprise without adding budget or upskilling.
Resources Taking the complexity out of identity solutions for hybrid environments

See how an effective identity fabric can help remove silos and simplify across multiple sources and platforms.

EMA 2024 Impact Brief on IBM IAM Solution

Learn about new enhanced Identity and Access Management (IAM) capabilities with IBM Verify.

 Weaving Hybrid Identity Fragments Together in Hybrid Clouds

Read how to combat identity fragmentation with IBM Verify.

 IBM named leader in all four categories in Kuppingercole’s Customer IAM report 2024

A good Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution can improve the customer experience. This report provides an overview of the Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) market and a compass to help you find a solution that best meets your organization’s needs

 Cost of a Data Breach Report 2024

Data breach costs have hit a new high. Get insights on how to reduce costs.
Related products Identity Fabric solutions

Building a product-agnostic identity fabric helps enterprises reduce the complexity of identity management.

 IBM Verify Directory

Consolidate and unify enterprise identity management through a scalable, containerized, and robust directory solution.

 IBM Verify Trust

Infuse risk confidence into IAM systems to deliver smarter authentication.

 Explore more Verify products
