As organizations modernize IAM solutions, legacy applications are often abandoned due to the lack of funding, time, or the ability to modify existing application authentication flows. IBM Application Gateway:
Application Gateway seamlessly integrates with all major Identity providers, including IBM Verify, Okta, Microsoft Entra ID, Ping and any compliant OIDC OP, extending modern authentication mechanisms to legacy applications with no code integrations.
With no code integrations Application Gateway enables users to log into legacy applications with the same authentication they use for modern applications.
Easily manage and enforce consistent user policies, comply with changing regulations, and gain a holistic view of identities across your enterprise without adding budget or upskilling.
A good Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) solution can improve the customer experience. This report provides an overview of the Customer Identity and Access Management (CIAM) market and a compass to help you find a solution that best meets your organization’s needs
Building a product-agnostic identity fabric helps enterprises reduce the complexity of identity management.
Consolidate and unify enterprise identity management through a scalable, containerized, and robust directory solution.
Infuse risk confidence into IAM systems to deliver smarter authentication.