Strengthening security can create friction for your employees and consumers. IBM Verify Trust software provides deep risk assessment to IAM systems, keeping discord to a minimum. Based on the IBM Trusteer® risk engine, Verify Trust helps to protect against malicious actors while balancing multifactor authentication (MFA) requirements.
In 2023, organizations saw a 71% spike in cyberattacks caused by exploiting identities. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard identities.
EMA 2024 Impact Brief on IBM Identity and Access Management (IAM)
Integrate with your IAM system to configure adaptive access without starting from scratch.
Provide frictionless digital experiences to reduce abandonment and improve brand reputation.
Higher confidence in risk detection helps to limit false positives and unwarranted MFA prompts.
Holistic risk context evaluated using AI and machine learning helps provide more secure authentication.
Uncover deviations based on device hygiene, network characteristics and behavioral biometrics.
Identify fraudulent patterns like spoofing attributes, malware infections and non-human behavior.
Benefit from new targeted protections continually deployed by the IBM Security research consortium.
Learn how to safeguard your people and data from cyberattacks. Get deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to proactively protect your organization.