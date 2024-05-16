Home Security Verify Trust IBM Verify Trust
Infuse risk confidence into IAM systems to deliver smarter authentication
Read about adaptive access
Collage of a woman surrounded by various icons
Enhance your IAM with adaptive access

Strengthening security can create friction for your employees and consumers. IBM Verify Trust software provides deep risk assessment to IAM systems, keeping discord to a minimum. Based on the IBM Trusteer® risk engine, Verify Trust helps to protect against malicious actors while balancing multifactor authentication (MFA) requirements.
 
X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

In 2023, organizations saw a 71% spike in cyberattacks caused by exploiting identities. Check out the new report to learn how to best safeguard identities.

Report

EMA 2024 Impact Brief on IBM Identity and Access Management (IAM)

Benefits Build on existing investments

Integrate with your IAM system to configure adaptive access without starting from scratch.

 Improve customer satisfaction

Provide frictionless digital experiences to reduce abandonment and improve brand reputation.

 Reduce MFA rate

Higher confidence in risk detection helps to limit false positives and unwarranted MFA prompts.

 Deepen trust

Holistic risk context evaluated using AI and machine learning helps provide more secure authentication.

Common use cases

Build modern CIAM experiences Implement zero trust design principles behind the scenes to confidently allow access for genuine, low-risk consumers.
Protect against account takeover Detect suspicious activity to challenge or block unauthorized account access.
Shield remote workers from attacks Help prevent malware and phishing attempts to gain access to credentials.
Features Anomaly detection

Uncover deviations based on device hygiene, network characteristics and behavioral biometrics.

 Fraud patterns

Identify fraudulent patterns like spoofing attributes, malware infections and non-human behavior.

 Consortium data

Benefit from new targeted protections continually deployed by the IBM Security research consortium.
Pricing

Contact IBM to explore tiered pricing options for IBM Verify Trust.
Related products
Configure adaptive access with a single toggle by adopting identity-as-a-service. Learn more about IBM Verify SaaS
IBM Application Gateway provides no-code integrations that allow traditional applications to use advanced authentication capabilities, such as passkeys. Learn more about IBM Application Gateway
Drive cost reduction and efficiency while decreasing shadow IT. Learn more about IBM Verify Directory
IBM X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2024

Learn how to safeguard your people and data from cyberattacks. Get deeper insight into attackers’ tactics and recommendations to proactively protect your organization.

 Get the latest threat intelligence
Take the next step
Start the interactive demo

Learn how to master the balance between security and user experience.

 Start now Book a meeting

Talk with an IBM representative about your risk assessment needs.