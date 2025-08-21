Imagine that you’re an airline executive, sitting down at your desk with a fresh cup of coffee on an uncharacteristically peaceful Monday morning. You’re feeling refreshed, relaxed and ready for the week ahead.

As you’re catching up on your inbox, the familiar tap-tap-tap of a Slack notification catches your attention.

You pull up the window. It’s a message from your security operations center (SOC) lead, and not a good one: “There’s a data broker on the dark web advertising a massive trove of our customer records for sale.”

What do you do? Convene an emergency meeting of company leaders? Call the police?

Your first instinct might be to panic. Our data is on the dark web. This is bad.

But, ideally, you would ask your threat intelligence analysts to dig a little deeper before reacting.

Because cybercriminals are not exactly trustworthy, and those records they’re hawking might not be what they claim to be. Maybe what they really have is third-party data from a travel website that is only loosely connected to you. Maybe they’re just using your organization’s very recognizable name to attract buyers.

Which would mean that your customer data is safe and sound, and you don’t need to launch a massive, costly, public response. You might not need to do anything at all.

The point of this thought exercise—adapted from a real incident that IBM X-Force handled—is that the dark web is much more mundane than its sinister reputation might have you believe.

Mundane, and knowable.

Certainly the dark web is home to a lot of shady and outright malicious activity, but the lore surrounding this shadowy corner of the internet can cloud people’s judgment.

By closely, calmly and rationally monitoring dark web activity, organizations can cut through the myths and get an accurate picture of what really happens in the famed hacker’s haven.

That said, the dark web can be a tricky terrain to navigate. In fact, criminals might even infect one another to gain insights or access to data and bank accounts. It helps to have the support of qualified cybersecurity professionals who can separate the empty threats from real risks.