Global Managing Partner and Head of X-Force Troy Bettencourt Troy has approximately 18 years of digital forensics/incident response experience, 3 years of eDiscovery experience, and has held DFIR and supervisory roles in military, law enforcement, municipal government and consultancies.

Head of Strategy, X-Force Jake Paulson With two decades of experience leading large teams in security, crisis/emergency management, and antiterrorism spanning physical & cybersecurity domains, Jake currently leads X-Force strategy and is the Deputy Head of X-Force.

Global Delivery Operations & Hacking Program Manager, X-Force Cary Paxton With 20+ years of information security industry experience, Cary manages the day-to-day operations of the global X-Force team.

Global Head of X-Force Red Chris Thompson Chris leads the X-Force Red Adversary Simulation team. He has led advanced Red teaming operations against defense contractors and some of the world’s largest banks.

Global Head of Cyber Range | Chief People Hacker Stephanie Carruthers Having a dual role on the X-Force team, Snow focuses on simulated incidents for executives, board of directors, and technical teams through Cyber Range exercises and conducting social engineering engagements for clients.