Troy Bettencourt

Troy has approximately 18 years of digital forensics/incident response experience, 3 years of eDiscovery experience, and has held DFIR and supervisory roles in military, law enforcement, municipal government and consultancies.

 Jake Paulson

With two decades of experience leading large teams in security, crisis/emergency management, and antiterrorism spanning physical & cybersecurity domains, Jake currently leads X-Force strategy and is the Deputy Head of X-Force. 

 Cary Paxton

With 20+ years of information security industry experience, Cary manages the day-to-day operations of the global X-Force team.

 Chris Thompson

Chris leads the X-Force Red Adversary Simulation team. He has led advanced Red teaming operations against defense contractors and some of the world’s largest banks.

 Stephanie Carruthers

Having a dual role on the X-Force team, Snow focuses on simulated incidents for executives, board of directors, and technical teams through Cyber Range exercises and conducting social engineering engagements for clients.

 Kevin Albano

Kevin Albano has over 18 years of experience in IT, law enforcement, and security consulting. He oversees threat intelligence, advanced threat research, and information analysis to help customers mitigate cyber risks.
